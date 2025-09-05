The CEOs of technology praise Donald Trump at the White House dinner





The scene opens confused. The camera zooms too close to the presidents' face; The table at which technological leaders are seated seem far too long. Mark Zuckerberg is there, and Bill Gates and Tim Cook and Satya Nadella and Sam Altman and so on, a dozen Bakers of Silicon Valleys the most powerful of Peoplecutthroat's competitors allies here to take allegiance to Donald Trump.

The introduction of Trump is characteristic of both argued and confusing: it is an honor to be here with this group of people. They direct a revolution in business and genius and all other words. And then, about 90 seconds, the pandering begins.

It was Donald Trump's dinner with technology chiefs in the dining room of the White House dining room Thursday evening, broadcast in part so that everyone can see on C-SPAN. It is in many ways a remarkable document, the culmination of the months of Big Tech are set up for the administration.

One by one, Trump asked the leaders how much they invest in the United States. One by one, they forced, praising it on leadership along the way. The president has already organized this room with the members of his cabinet, powerful people who stumbled in the race towards the good graces. But there was a strangeness to see the same dynamic among the big technicians, like passing a camera to take turns taking turns to a distant uncle and unloved a very happy Thanksgiving.

It will be something like $ 600 billion at 28 years old, Zuckerberg said on meta intervals infrastructure investments. Sergey Brin congratulated Trump for applied pressure in Venezuela, two days after an American drone operator killed 11 people extrajudiciously on an alleged drug boat.

Everyone praised the policy of AI administrations. Microsofts Nadella shouted Melania Trump in particular for her leadership in terms of economic skills and opportunities that comes with AI. (The First Lady launched a challenge to presidential artificial intelligence last month, and organized a meeting of the working group on the theme of education before dinner on Thursday.) Google CEO Sundar Pichai and AMD CEO Lisa on Initiatives.

I want to thank you for having set the tone so that we can make a major investment in the United States, said Cook, referring to Pledge apples to put $ 600 billion in American manufacturing. Since Apple made this commitment under the threat of paralyzing prices on smartphones, it was a bit like thanking the school intimidator for having set the tone so that you can set your money for lunch.

For enthusiasm, it was difficult to beat the CEO of Oracle Safra Catz, who had previously been a member of Trumps' transition team. You have triggered American innovation and creativity, all the work you do in essentially all the articles of the cabinet in addition to what comes out of the White House allows America to win, said Catz. I think it was the most exciting period in America of all time. And with that, after a quick joke about his disappearance from rumors, Trump opened the media questions. If you look carefully, you can catch Zuckerberg by giving someone on the other side of the table an increase in eyebrows for ages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/tech-ceos-donald-trump-white-house/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos