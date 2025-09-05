Jokowi has the potential to take responsibility in the Nadim case, this is his legal explanation





Friday September 5, 2025 – 19:44 WIB

Jakarta, aliveThe case of an alleged corruption in the purchase of laptops from Chromebook who trapped the former Minister of Research and Technology of Nadim Makarim continued to be under public projectors. Not only has led to a certain number of ministry officials, but experts in criminal law began to increase votes related to the potential for legal consequences for the other parties involved. Read also: Hotman on suspicious Nadim: his fate is like Tom Lembong, there is no flow of money One of them came from the professor of criminal law to the Faculty of Law, University of Indonesia (UI), Febby Mutiara Nelson. He considered, it was not impossible that former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi was also held responsible if he proven actively involved in the case. If later in the legal process, it is proven that the president is actively involved or gives orders that violate the law in this Chromebook program, then of course, criminal responsibility cannot be excluded, febby said on Friday September 5, 2025 quoted by TVone. Read also: KPK and Jampidsus are ready to coordinate if they need information from Nadim Makarim He said that criminal law applies to anyone without exception, including the president, if it is proven that he participates in commission acts against the law. In the principle of criminal law, each person who has committed or participated in acts against the law can be held responsible, regardless of their position, unless there is justification or forgiveness, said Febby. Read also: Nadiem becomes a suspect there is, the KPK will coordinate with Jampidsus Although legal responsibility is generally at the ministry level, according to FEBBY, it cannot exclude the possibility of legal consequences against Jokowi if evidence of direct involvement occurs in the investigation process. Loss of state of RP1.9 Billions Previously, the Prosecutor General's office officially appointed Nadim Makarim as a new suspect in a case of alleged corruption in the purchase of laptops from Chromebook to the Ministry of Education and Culture. “Establish a new suspect with the NAM initials,” said the head of the prosecutor general's legal information center, Anang Superriatna, Thursday, September 4, 2025 In addition to Nadiem, the OST has appointed four other suspects, namely the lawyer Tan (former staff of the Minister of Education and Culture), Ibrahim Arief alias Ibam (former technological consultant at the Ministry of Education and Culture), as well as two officials of the ministry, Sri Wayuningsh (former director of SD) and Mulyyah (former director of the college school) only power user (KPA). According to the results of the survey, the state has lost to RP1.9 Billions due to the supply project digitizing education for the 20192022 period. The director of the Special Criminal Investigation Investigation, there is the Indonesian, Nurcahyo Jungkung Madyo, said his party still investigated the benefits of Nadim in this project. We always explore all of this, said Nurcahyo. The prosecutor's office has revealed that the former Gojek boss had played an important role in purchases of Prromebook for having allegedly ordered the chromeos election to support the educational digitization program at the Ministry of Research and Technology. Next page Previously, the Prosecutor General's office officially appointed Nadim Makarim as a new suspect in a case of alleged corruption in the purchase of laptops from Chromebook to the Ministry of Education and Culture.

