Trump's geopolitical implications and Modis Tiff

Regarding bromances, President Donald Trump generally runs hot and cold. Do you remember Elon Musk? Vladimir Putin? They are first beasts, then they exchange beards. The last example? Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During Trumps' first term, Modi joined a Texas size rally in Houston to celebrate close ties between the United States and India. Modi then brought Trump to an Indian rally in the largest cricket stadium in the world. A lot of handing the hand.

Flash-Forward to Trump 2.0, and everything is not going well in Bromance Trump-Modi. It is perhaps a microcosm of flavored links between the United States and India, which is the greatest global democracy. In addition, Indian immigrants are the majority of H1-B visa holders in the United States.

Punish American prices against India certainly plays a big role (Trump blamed Modi for having promulgated Intense and unpleasant trade barriers). Last month, the Trump administration imposed a 25% rate on Indian products; He added an additional 25% as a punishment for the purchase of crude oil India at a reduced price from Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022. Vladimir, stop! Trump posted this year on Truth Social this year, castigating another former brotamic partner.

Then you throw a geopolitical plot to make a good measure. Trump currently courts Indias Rival, Pakistan; After a war almost broke out in May for a terrorist attack in the contested region of cashmere, Trump said that he had negotiated a cease-fire (Modi disputes this). Indias Rival Pakistan then flattered Trump by naming it for the Nobel Peace Prize. In kind, Trump invited senior Pakistan officials to the White House.

To learn more about the past, the present and the future of Trump and Modis Broken Bromance, Today, explained The co-host Sean Ramewaram spoke with Sadanand DhumeChronicler of the Wall Street Journal and member of the American Enterprise Institute.

To learn more about the past, the present and the future of Trump and Modis Broken Bromance, Today, explained The co-host Sean Ramewaram spoke with Sadanand DhumeChronicler of the Wall Street Journal and member of the American Enterprise Institute.

Before getting into a tragic break, could you tell us why it is important that the United States and India have a strong and functional relationship?

Maintaining a good relationship with India has been a central element of the American strategy in Indo-Pacific for at least 25 years. And the reasons for this are obvious: India is the most populous nation in the world. It is currently the Fifth largest world economy.

It is planned to be the third economy largely of market exchange rates. By 2028, he will have the second largest army in the world. And India has an important and disputed border with China.

The greatest democracy in the world.

Correct. And so for all these reasons, the United States has worked hard, especially in the past 25 years, that India is looking at the United States rather than leaning towards China. And I think the American strategy has been quite successful. But now everything is in the air.

Before talking about how it all found itself in the air, let's talk about the quality of the decline between the two leaders who break now.

Trump and Modi had a whole Bromance in the first Trump administration. Many people considered them with striking common points. The two are populists. The two were hated and do not like traditional elites and traditional traditional media. The two used to use the masses directly without mediation. And so, in some respects, they were similar characters and Modi really did his best to wake Trump. He and Trump held this rally together in Texas called the Howdy, Modi! rally.

Did they hold their hands?

They held the hand in more than one place. But yes, it is the one where Modi caught Trump by the hand and took him on tour of the stadium. And then Modi invited Trump to Ahmedabad, who is in Gujarat, which is the original state of Modis, and there in this stadium of giant cricket. They had another Rally called Trump namaste To welcome Trump to India. I believe there was something like 100,000 people during this rally.

And then before the 2020 elections, Modi almost approved Trump, which is very unusual for a foreign leader, certainly for an Indian leader, to do. And obviously, Trump lost. But the people of Biden were very friendly on this subject, and they somehow ignored it and claimed that it did not happen. And then when Trump was re -elected, Modi was one of the first foreign leaders to visit. He visited the White House in February and said that Maga Plus Miga, who is to make India again large, is equal to Mega. And so, you know, bromance seemed to be fine. And now suddenly it's not.

Tell us how it happened. What caused the breakup, if that's it really?

Some things have happened. The first is that in February, when Modi visited, there was an announcement that the United States and India worked towards a trade agreement and that they wanted more than double exchange at $ 500 billion. And so the Indians thought they had a little indoor track to obtain a commercial agreement. It obviously did not happen.

The second thing, and I think it is the most important thing that went wrong, is that there was a brief military conflict between India and Pakistan in May. At the end of the four days, before Modi could say anything or announce anything to his own people or his own country, Trump published a truth about the social truth announcing a cease-fire and taking credit. So it was discomfort for Modi. India insists that their decision decided between them and Pakistan. Pakistanis, who cannot believe their good fortune, have intensified by Nomino Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

And so as a result of all this, Trump seems to be quite upset with India and quite satisfied with Pakistan. The Indians are upset with Trump, and now everything has become much more complicated because Trump has not only applied 25% of regular reciprocal sanctions, but he also slapped 25% additional reprisals for the fact that India buys a lot of oil from Russia. And it will really harm the Indian economy. This is how Bromance has melted.

I must ask, hear your India calendar in a trade war with the United States at the moment because they have mainly hampered Trumps' efforts to obtain a Nobel Peace Prize?

It is at least in part and, in my opinion, a large part of the explanation. Yes.

I made this point in a column of the Wall Street Journal where I said, look, there is still room for a great deal. But on a more serious note, if they are unable to achieve an agreement and if it continues, I think that public opinion in India may turn against the United States in a way that it does not have really long.

Is it so bad for India too?

Oh, that's for sure. I mean, put yourself in India shoes. They have this huge neighbor, China. They have a disputed border. The secular Chinese claimed on pieces of territory that the Indians consider as India, and vice versa. There was a border confrontation in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. India moves to repair relations with China, but it recognizes that it fundamentally has a very deep problem with China which dates back to decades.

But they just had a splashing peak. Do India and Modi are now trying to point out that things could be on the rope with China in light of what is happening with the United States?

It was the first visit to China in seven years. It's a big problem. But I think he would probably have attended the top anyway. India normally attends these summits. But what is different and what I think is just to attribute to the actions of Trumps is the very determined way that Modi turned by tweeting his photos with Putin and Xi Jinping.