President Trump, technological leaders unite in order to be able to dominate American AI – the White House





Last night, President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady organized an extraordinary gathering of technology industry leaders at the White House for discussions on the exploitation of artificial intelligence to propel the United States at the forefront of global innovation.

Drawing on Trump's administrations of AI visionary action plan and the first Lady Leadership to support the education of AI, this public-private collaboration fuels unprecedented growth in infrastructure and innovation while the United States conducts this new border of scientific breakthrough.

Here is what technology chiefs had to say about their transformer partnership with the Trump administration:

CEO of Openai Sam Altman: Thank you for being a pro-company president and pro-innovation. It is a very refreshing change. Were very happy to see what you do so that our companies and our whole country succeed. The investment that happens here, the ability to recover the power of industry in the United States, will prepare us for a long period of great success by leading the world and I do not think it would happen without your leadership.

The co-founder of Google, Sergey Brin: It is an incredible inflection point at the moment in AI and the fact that your administration supports our companies instead of fighting with them, it is extremely important. It is a global breed and I think it was at the point where these AI models are about to become deeply useful, which was very grateful for your support for administrations.

The president of Open AI, Greg Brockman, we were very impressed by the way this administration really adopted AI. In addition to building the most massive infrastructure in history … There was a choice to approach it with optimism, and I think that is what I really saw of this administration, so I just wanted to thank you.

CEO of Oracle Safra Catz: It is a most incredible period. The AI ​​will change everything you all hear say, but the fact that you are our president and that you recognized it right away, and you have triggered American innovation and creativity all the work you do in essentially all the articles of the cabinet in addition to what comes out of the White House allows America to win.

Apple Tim Cook's CEO: I want to thank you for having set the tone so that we can do a major [$600 billion] Invest in the United States and have key manufacturing and advanced manufacturing here. I think it speaks volumes about your concentration and your leadership and your concentration on innovation. I also want to thank you for helping American companies around the world. It is a very key and key thing, and I really like to work with your administration.

The president and chief executive officer of Microsoft Satya Nadella: thank you very much for gathering all of us, and the policies you have implemented so that the United States directs. One of the things that, I think, have made this unique industry is not only innovation, but it is market access that you have obviously defended for us all over the world and also the confidence that the world has on American technology. I think everything you do in terms of setting up the platform where the rest of the world can not only use our technology, but trusting our technology more than any other alternative, may be the most important problem and you and your policies really help you.

Alphabet, Inc., and the CEO of Google Sundar Pichai: The moment of AI is one of the most transforming moments that we have ever seen or will see in our lives, so ensuring that the United States is at the forefront and I think that your administration is already investing a lot. The AI ​​action plan, under your leadership, I think it's an excellent start, and we can't wait to work together and thank you for your leadership.

The president and chief executive officer of the AMD, Lisa Su: the incredible work that your administration has accomplished to support the semiconductor industry … The amount of acceleration that we saw just in the few months that the administration was in place was very grateful for this support.

Meta PDG Mark Zuckerberg: It is a whole group to meet and I think that all the companies here make huge investments in the country in order to develop data centers and infrastructure to fuel the next wave of innovation innovation [Meta is investing] At least $ 600 billion until 2028 in the United States

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/09/president-trump-tech-leaders-unite-american-ai-dominance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos