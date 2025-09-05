25 PTI, SIC legislators challenge the order to leave the Imran Khans Committee





Islamabad: Despite the clear instructions of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, to leave all the parliamentary committees, at least 25 legislators of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and its ally, the Sunni Ittehad (sic) council, still take care of their seats in the committees of the National Assembly.

Until now, 52 members have resigned, with five other resignations submitted in recent days. But several MNA, including Sohail Sultan, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Atif, Sher Ali Arbab, Osama Ahmed Mela, Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Saadullah, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Khawaja Sheeraz, Ayesha Nazir, Mian Ghauus Muhamad, and Fayyaz, Susssain to serve on committees.

Parliamentary sources have revealed that the president of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had not yet taken action on the resignations already received. They added that the government advised the speaker in private not to accept certain resignations. Until officially accepted, these legislators remain members of their committees, said a source.

Meanwhile, PTI announced a boycott of the assembly sessions. However, the PTI information secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, challenged the figures, saying that the list reported of 25 names was inaccurate. Eight to ten members are abroad, some perform OMRA, some are sick and we have information that around eight additional resignations have been submitted today, he said.

The confrontation highlights an extended break between the PTI declared boycott of parliamentary affairs and the slow pace of official acceptance of resignations.

In addition, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) and the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was diagnosed with dizziness and tinnitus during a recent medical examination carried out in prison, according to a report subject to anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi.

The court previously ordered the prison authorities in August to submit a detailed health report of Imran Khan. In accordance, the prison administration has now submitted the conclusions, which not only confirm the diagnoses of vertigo and tinnitus, but also include expert medical opinions indicating signs of severe depression.

Although neither dizziness nor tinnitus are classified as a serious illness in most cases, health experts have raised concerns that the two conditions can potentially be early indicators of more serious neurological problems, especially if the symptoms persist or aggravate over time.

