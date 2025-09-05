Amien said Prabowo loose if he dared not dismiss the loyalist of Jokowi in his government





Jakartasatu.com– The president of the Ummat Shura Council party, Professor Amien Rais, made a strong criticism of President Prabowo Suubianto. He called Prabowo “loose, loose, even losers” if they did not dare to dismiss the loyalist of former president Joko Widodo of the ranks of the government. Améien has also accused Prabowo “loser will have and losing the authority” of Jokowi, who, according to him, had damaged the nation over the past ten years. In the declaration he published openly via his YouTube channel downloaded Friday (5/9/2025), Amien also put Prabowo to act decisively before a year of management. “Mas Prabowo, why do you continue to lose and lose authority against Joko Widodo who has clearly damaged the Indonesian people for 10 years? You have been betrayed and insulted by Jokowi and his children,” said Amien. Amien urged that Prabowo dared to take a firm position. “If after even 1 year of you become president, you remain a fear and even a loser, do not dare to dismiss all the people who clearly retain their loyalty to Jokowi not to you, even for you to destroy yourself, do not blame yourself if he supports you, then ask:” What kind of leader is you, Mr. President? “” Améien also accused the leader of Jokowi's “Gang Solo” as the main brain behind a series of demonstrations that demanded “Roll Prabowo”. According to him, the demonstrations are treason organized efforts funded by certain parts. “If we ask who is the engine and engine of demonstrations in various major cities in Indonesia? The most reasonable answer is the solo gang led by Jokowijoko Widodo or Jokowirang,” he said. He added that the intelligence data concerning alleged betrayal should be clear for Prabowo. “It is so clear that intelligence data is also clear. So what do you expect from?” Amien urged. In addition, Amien Rais underlined the direct involvement of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) of the party led by the youngest son of Jokowis as the first line of the story “Prabowo must descend”. He saw this as part of the hidden agenda of the Jokowi dynasty. “PSI's most enthusiastic framework has repeatedly made Prabowo's account must descend. Likewise, which has been taken up by Laskar Cinta Jokowi,” he said. According to him, all of this political chaos was intended to ensure that Jokowi's son can replace Prabowo, so that the dream of the Jokowi political dynasty can be realized. Amien Rais closed his statement with the latest warning to Prabowo not to disappoint tens of millions of supporters. “Mas Prabowo, do not disappoint tens of millions of your supporters. You hope, pedestal, back of us.” (Rising))

