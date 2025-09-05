Imran Khans Sister attacked eggs outside Rawalpi Adiala prison, 2 women arrested





Two women were arrested in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, for having launched an egg to the sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aleema Khanum. The incident occurred as she addressed a press conference outside the Adiala prison, where a hearing for the Toshakhana affair had taken place earlier during the day.

Police say the women were supported by Pakistan Tehreek-I-insaf (PTI). The egg was thrown away after the Etema dodged a question led to him by the journalists. The incident aroused criticism of several quarters, including lawyer Gohar Khan, who condemned the law and stressed that the family should be assured to prevent such incidents in the future. He urged the government to take note of the issue.

Several supporters of the PTI also denounced the act on social networks. An X user wrote: “We strongly condemn this act. Such behavior is not only contrary to ethics but also unhappy, because it transforms political disagreements into insults and attacks. Differences in opinion are one thing, but civility and respect should never be abandoned.” “This shameful act is Asim Munnir and the Midi League; these people are extremely afraid of Khan and his family,” said another.

The interaction of the press had become tense after the journalists asked questions pointed out in Aleema on journalist Tayyab Baloch, who had faced the online train after raising allegations on social networks. Baloch interviewed Aleema concerning the purchase of a property using donations funds, a question also underlined by journalist Ammar Solangi.

He allegedly alleged that PTI's social media team had launched a campaign against him and that he had even received a threat following his post.

The journalists confronted Aleema, asking: “You did not answer the question; Instead, Tayyab Baloch was threatened. Ask a question a crime? Do you only answer questions of your choice? ” Aleema denied having issued threats and left the premises shortly after the egg attack.

Meanwhile, the Toshakhana affair against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were postponed on Friday. The next hearing is scheduled for September 8, with testimonies already recorded during the trial.

