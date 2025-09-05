Politics
Chinas Xi revels from his immaculate parade, leaving Trump to stamp his feet in Washington
Xi Jinping has everything. From the point of view of Donald Trumps, the Chinese chief bask in the sycophetic bonhomie of his world authoritarian colleagues while enjoying a parade of tanks and stealthy bombers, massive missiles, lasers and mass of infantry mass of infantry.
XIS International Prestige is at a record level. And Trump gave him.
Today, humanity is again confronted with critical choices: peace or war? Dialogue or confrontation? Winning-win or zero-sum cooperation? Said XI.
The Chinese people are firmly standing on the right side of history and on the side of human civilization and progress, they added Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, leader of North Korea who radiated in view of the largest Chinese military parade in Tiananmen Square.
It was appropriate, among the dictators, that the vast display of renewed Chinese could be on the Tiananmen square where the Chinese Communist Party of XIS suffocated the pro-democracy movement with the massacre of hundreds of demonstrators in 1989.
XI now thinks that he is the candidate to direct this multipolar world as the first among the equals. Because Trump has balanced a demolition bullet against the foundations of international law underlined world security. And Xi increases military power to bring back its point of view.
Trump was left to stamp his feet in Washington. It is bigger than the Gallery of Autocrats in Beijing. Its nations forces are still much higher. And yet, he was defeated by his Napoleon complex with a little man. Perhaps his own Washington military parade earlier this year, a small Shambolic affair, had left it deflated.
Please give Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Une warm, while you conspire against the United States of America, Trump said in a position addressed to Xi on Truth Social.
He had done his best for them, after all. His trample was understandable.
During the first months of his second term, the American president attacked his own allies. He echoes the imperial ambitions of Vladimir Poutines by expressing threats to Canada and Denmark. He also abandoned climate change and global democracy as strategic policies that deserve to be pushed.
He slapped only 10% of prices on China and desperately seeks to do business in Russia.
In short, Trump has undermined the West. And that makes Xi not only well, but also makes it more powerful.
America is, with Israel, the abandonment of democracy at home and ignores international law abroad. The two attacked Iran without the support of the United Nations. The two are involved in the relentless bombing of Gaza. The two support more and more curly ideas for the ethnic cleaning of the Palestinians of their homeland.
In his vision of the future, Xi told the Shanghai cooperation conference on Monday: we should extend the scope of cooperation, to make the most of each country of unique forces and assume the common responsibility for the promotion of regional peace, stability and prosperity.
He means a club together and form a block of power to face the West, now that Trump takes a hammer at his foundations.
China is the largest importer of Russian oil XIS Country funds poutins war with the European Union, which still imports large amounts of gas. The XIS government provides the Kremlin the technology it needs for rockets and bombs, drones and communications.
But, unlike the United States, China has not been directly involved in recent military conflicts. He has not invaded Iraq illegally. He did not fight a futile war in Afghanistan. And he does not carry out extrajudicial murders in the world in the name of future pre-buried attacks.
China is playing a long game. It has accelerated access to elements of the rare earth world producing 70%, refining 90% and holding 40% of what we need to manage the planet.
Unlike Trump, Xi is serious and as a state. Cynic HES and without principles in the application of non -unstable and economically illiterate authoritarian capitalism. XI understands, for example, that each one hundred of import rights (prices) imposed by the United States come from America, while Trump sincerely believes that he brings foreign money.
Russia and China are the long -term threats or rivals of the wests. Russia has invaded Europe and Putin said he wanted more than Ukraine. XI is a direct threat to Taiwan.
Chinese power is more economical, a slow and strategic expenditure of $ 30 billion on port projects on each continent, with the exception of Antarctica and the winding of 140 nations on its route, its energy and its digital infrastructures. It is second behind the United States in terms of economic size.
But nine of the 25 largest economies are in the European Union include the United Kingdom and Switzerland, which is 11 European states. Add Canada, Japan and Taiwan and pro-Western nations, clearly lead the globe.
However, Trump appears more comfortable with men like North Korea Kim Jong Un, Putin and Narendra Modi, Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister of Indias. The latter leads the greatest democracy in the world but, like Trump, looks hard at populism with authoritarian trends.
Trump would not want to share the spotlight with XI. But China welcomes the kind of gathering that Trump wants to have the most. And XI emerges as the adult chief of a new block of global power which links his nation closer to Russia, India and North Korea. Other Asian nations stand out in its jet stream because the West, led by Trump, is without rudder and downright bizarre.
The spectacle of it prevail over the cabinet to the American presidency in the three -hour sessions recalls the worst scenes of the Soviet era dictatorial theater and the Cultural Revolution of Chinas.
Europe can survive Trump, and just as prestige has exhausted from Washington to Beijing, so it can be diverted to the continent. The loss of the Americas should not be just a gain in chinas.
After all, the love of the parades started not after being spread out by Putin, but when he was flattered by Emmanuel Macron, who paraded the French forces for his joy along the Champs-Elysees.
