Angela Rayner's real offense was a woman in power

“British politics has become a little less from the north, a little less working class, and a little fewer women – and this loss should worry us all,” writes Rob Williams.

Angela Rayner was attacked relentlessly not only because of what she did, but because of whom she is. His resignation reveals how uncomfortable the British elite is always with a woman who does not speak their language – or does not follow their rules.

An inverted version of Ms. Merton's old question comes to mind when you look at the incessant control of the now formidable deputy's press: what attracted right-wing newspapers for the workers' woman, the deputy for the working class, Angela Rayner?

Today, Rayner has resigned from the cabinet after an investigation by Keir Starmers independent Standards Advisor Councilor noted that she had violated the ministerial code on his tax affairs.

The controversy was focused on the stamp service due to the 800,000 apartment that she bought in Hove earlier this year. Rayner underpayed from around 40,000 people, after declaring the property as his main residence when it should have been classified as a second house.

It was a mistake and serious, deserving an examination and a censorship. But it is difficult to ignore the feeling that Rayner was held at a higher level than many of his colleagues, especially when he is seen through the objective of the class and the genre.

Throughout his stay in front -line policy, Rayner faced a level of personal vitriol who suggests that these are more than confused tax problems. It has long been the target of rinse and misogynist coverage which seems designed not only to keep it responsible, but to delegitimize its presence in public life.

In April 2022, a tabloid published an extraordinary article claiming that Rayner deliberately tried to distract Prime Minister Boris Johnson by crossing and decreasing the legs in the communes, a bizarre allegation compared to a scene from Basic Instinct.

Rayner rightly rejected him as a “smear perverted”, calling him an excellent example of the misogyny of women in politics faced daily. The article, citing nameless deputies, suggested that she used her body as a weapon, an accusation that no male politician will ever meet.

Then there is the criticism of his accent. After an appearance on television, it was labeled “thick” on social networks, a familiar attack did not target its arguments or its policies, but in its voice. Rayner replied: “Anonymous accounts to the right again attacking my accent saying that I am thick, etc. I will repeat: I am proud of my accent and I will not change!”

These are just a few examples of the coverage and the criticisms it was confronted with.

With all eyes on his Rayner should have been more careful of course – there is never sense to give your detractors to rotting the rotten tomatoes to prick you.

But what Rayner suffered throughout his career is not only online abuses.

It reflects a deeper discomfort in certain political and media circles with someone who does not correspond to the traditional mold. Labor deputy Peter Kyle said it frankly this week: “Just because it is Angela, with her accent and history, people treat her in a way that they would not do it if a conservative deputy who was born in wealth had a second home, which many of them are already doing.”

Again, none of this wants to suggest that Rayner should be exempt from the exam. Politicians must be held responsible. The feeling among many Labor deputies in the Grand Manchester is that of sadness, but an acceptance that it was inevitable.

We must also be honest about the forces at stake when a woman seems to support disproportionate attention, especially when others have committed worse offenses and have emerged relatively unscathed.

Angela Rayner's resignation should concern anyone who values ​​representation in public life. His departure from the bench before means that British politics has become a little less north, a little less working class and a little less feminine.

And this loss should worry us all.