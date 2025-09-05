Turkish annual economic Growth has outperformed The biggest economies in Europe, beating forecasts in the second quarter, conduit by Construction and information sectors.

The second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.8%compared to a forecastT of 3.8%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said Monday. The quarter of GDP growth in the quarter also beat expectations, increasing 1.6% compared to a 1.1% forecast.

In comparison, the German economy has extended by a 0.2% in the second quarter. French GDP has grown up 0.8% for the second quarter, while Spain increased 2.8%According to trading economic data.

“GDP data in the second quarter of turkeys reflected significant care in annual growth, largely supported by resilient domestic demand”, think said Monday. “Investments increased by 8.8% in annual sliding, adding 2.2 PPT to GDP. This was largely motivated by a continuous increase in investment under construction.”

Construction increased by 10.9% per year in the second quarter, while information and communication increased by 7.1%, according to data from the institutes. The agricultural sector has slowed 3.5%.

Turkish GDP data, Source: Turkish Statistical Institute

At the same time, Turkey exports dropped 0.9% in annual shift to $ 21.8 billion in August, preliminary data of the Ministry of the Trade showed. Germany has remained the largest Turkey market, followed by the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Turkish economy has accelerated “despite stricter financial conditions following political developments,” said ING Think. The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogans, the repression of the opposition parties this year, remains a threat to the GDP and the feeling of investors.

Goldman, JP Morgan lower rate reduction rates

Goldman Sachs GS Thursday, lowered its rate of rate planned compared to the meeting of the Turkish Central Bank at 200 base points, among the 350 previous base points. The New York -based investment bank has cited recent data showing both strong economic growth and warmer than expected inflation.

With the growth of GDP in the first quarter, exceeding expectations despite the lower domestic demand and inflation in August being higher than forecasts, we believe that the (Turkish Central Bank) will opt for a smaller drop compared to the previous meeting, Goldman said in a note.

Jpmorgan Jpm Wednesday Also said that it expects a drop in the policy rate of 200 base points at the September 1 meeting, down compared to the previously planned 300 basis points.

JPMorgan said that he now saw rising risks for his end -of -year inflation forecasts of 29.5%, citing a reversal in a previous drop in food prices and high domestic demand. THE The bank awaits Inflation amounts to 31.8% over a year in September, partly driven by the delivery of the return to school services.

Source: TRADINGECONOMICS

The annual inflation rate of Turkey remained high at 32.95% in August, slightly above market expectations of 32.6% and more slowly than 33.52% in July.

Inflation has slowed down since August from last year, the country's central bank implements an aggressive rate policy. So far this year, the central bank has increased its main interest rate on three times, the last increase in rates in April at 49%, compared to 46%.

The Turkish economy faces political -contrary winds

Despite the strong economic performance this year, Turkey faces political -contrary winds. Investors are wary of political disturbances in the country.

A Turkish court has ordered the return of the administration of Istanbul of the Republican People's Party of Central Opposition (CHP), Bloomberg, Bloomberg reported. The decision will probably disrupt the party as it tries to make a challenge to Erdogan.

In response, the Benchmark Bist-100 closed on Tuesday down 3.6%, after falling up to 5.9%. The one -year stock market to date has climbed 9.2%.

Instant of five days of Bist-100, showing Tuesday's decline, Source: TradingView

The dismissal also caused a sale of Turkish bonds and galvanized the Central Bank in action, reported Reuters, quoting merchants. The central bank has sold $ 4 billion to $ 5 billion in reserves to stabilize the LIRA, which was mainly stable in the last two days.

The authorities also arrested six officials of two municipalities managed by the opposition to Istanbul on Wednesday, reported the Turkish state broadcaster, Trt.

Erdogan judges implement an aggressive repression

The government has implemented Aggressive judicial repression against the CHP. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, the most popular leader in the party, was imprisoned in March.

Police decree Imamoglu, the main challenger of Erdogan in the next presidential elections, during a raid before dawn on March 19. The detention of the 55 -year -old mayors occurred a few days before his party, the CHP, was to appoint it as a candidate in the 2028 elections.

The arrests have triggered demonstrations across the country. The Interior Ministry of Turkey has declared on social networks that 1,133 suspects were detained In “illegal activities” from March 19 to 23. The Turkish LIRA lost more than 17% against the US dollar for the start of the year, currently negotiating at around 41.26 liras per dollar.

The economy is a real disorder for Erdogan and can harm his presidential campaign, “Theodore Karasik, a non -resident scholarship holder, the Jamestown Foundation, Washington, DC, told European Capital Insights.” The economy is essential, and the opposition knows. If the repression of Erdogans degenerate, it could turn against him.

Non-liability clause:

All the opinions expressed in this article should not be considered as investment advice and are only those of the authors. European Capital Insights is not responsible for financial decisions taken according to the content of this article. Readers can use this article for information and education only.

Benzinga Warning: This article comes from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent the reports of benzingas and has not been published for content or precision.