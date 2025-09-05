Politics
Elon Musk is online for a salary package of $ 1 billion if Tesla achieves aggressive objectives in the next 10 years
The richest man in the world could become his first trillionaire if Elon Musk Hit a series of extremely aggressive objectives for his electric car company during the next decade, according to a wages proposed by the company.
Tesla declared in a regulatory file on Friday that it would give musk actions worth 12% of the company in a dozen separate packages if the company reaches certain performance objectives, including a massive increase in automotive production, the course of action and operating profit. If it is approved by shareholders, the new remuneration package could make Musk the world's leading world leader of billions of dollars and would mark a new level of disproportionate salary in a country already known for extreme remuneration. But the gain is in actions, not in cash, and the objectives are also extreme.
Musk has overcome skeptics to transform Tesla into a most precious automotive company in the world, but it could face even higher chances to achieve the objectives set by the company's remuneration committee, in particular due to the main Teslas activity to do right policy.
No matter how much money he gets. He cannot help himself, said telemetry analyst Sam Abuelsamid who follows Tesla Stock, who is down 25% this year. And the more he talks about it, the more it deactivates potential customers.
To obtain its first bunch of shares equivalent to 1% of the company, Musk should convince investors on the stock market that Tesla is worth $ 2,000 billion in total, double what they appreciate today and have also crossed several other milestones. To receive all the actions offered and make him the first dollars of the world in the world, a man of first billion dollars would require that the market value then increases to 8.5 billions of dollars, double that of the most precious company in the world now, the manufacturer of Nvidia chips.
Among other objectives, sales of all Tesla vehicles should possibly reach 20 million, almost triple of its sales since its foundation more than two decades. Musk should also considerably broaden robot and Robotaxi companies in Teslas by selling a million robots and a million driverless taxis, the latter a company that has only just started to deploy its taxi service and is behind its competitors, like Waymo.
Musk should also stay with Tesla for at least seven and a half years to remove any stock, and 10 years to win the total amount.
Musc was one of richest People around the world for several years.
Musk would also receive more votes on Tesla as part of the proposed plan. EV should hold its Annual shareholders' meeting On November 6, where investors will vote on the new remuneration package. Teslas Last Assembly of shareholders was on June 13 of last year, where investors to restore musks recorded a payment pack of $ 44.9 billion thrown by a delaware judge Earlier this year. At the end of last year, the package revoked the second time. Tesla appealed the decision
A condition of the 11th and 12th slices of the plan includes Musk to offer a framework so that someone succeeds him as CEO.
The diving in Tesla's sales this year was largely due to the return to musks affiliation With President Donald Trump. Tesla also faces Competition intensification Large car manufacturers in Detroit and in particular China.
Tesla sales have fallen hastily in Europe after Musk aligned with a far -right political party in German.
Sales Immersed 40% in July In the 27 countries of the European Union, compared to the previous year, even if the overall sales of electric vehicles have skyrocketed, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. Meanwhile, sales of the Chinese rival byd continued to climb quickly, entering 1.1% market share of all car sales during the month against Teslas 0.7%.
During her last quarter, Tesla reported that quarterly profits dropped $ 1.39 billion to $ 409 million. Revenues have also dropped and the company did not reach reduced expectations in Wall Street.
Investors were increasingly concerned about the trajectory of the company after Musk spent so much time in Washington this year, becoming one of the most eminent officials of the Trump administration in its attempt to reduce the size of the US government.
Last month, Tesla said it gave Musk a 29 billion dollars grant subsidy As a reward for years of transformative and unprecedented growth despite the drop in sales and profits.
Tesla said at the time that the subsidy was a first step, in good faith to keep musk and keep it concentrated, citing its management of SpaceX, XAI and other societies. Musk recently said that he needed more sharing and control so that he could not be ousted by shareholders' activists.
Teslas actions increased by 2.5% in the midday trade.
