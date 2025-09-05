Trump warns that he had to relax ''





President Donald Trump reported plans to end the provisional commercial agreements if his pricing policy was canceled.

During an Oval Office press conference on Wednesday, Trump warned that a lack of prices would destroy leverage that the administration had to conclude trade partners such as South Korea and the European Union.

Our country has a chance to be incredibly rich. It could also be incredibly poor. If we do not win this case, our country will suffer so greatly, so greatly, said Trump.

We have entered into an agreement with the European Union where they pay us nearly a dollars, he added. And what do you know? They are happy. It's done. These offers are all concluded, I suppose that Wednesday must relax them.

The American Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit ruled on Friday that Trump exceeded his authority to invoke the international law on the emergency economic powers of 1977 to declare national emergencies to justify the prices. In February, Trump said he would impose prices in Mexico and Canada to stop the passage of illegal drugs like fentanyl across the border and prevent undocumented migrants from entering the country. He then announced another series of samples as a means of encouraging national manufacturing. The decision confirmed a decision of a New York Federal Commercial Court from May.

Trump asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to maintain its prices. According to a judicial file, the Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the Supreme Court to make its decision on the advisability of examining the case by September 10, claiming that the decision of the federal circuits has disrupted very impactful and extended diplomatic trade negotiations by preventing legal uncertainty and in constant foreign policy.

The reduction in Trumps' pricing policy would also mean that US companies could request a reimbursement of $ 150 billion thanks to customs and border protection on the taxes they have already paid.

The White House did not respond to the request for fortune comments.

Will Trump really lose a lever effect in commercial negotiations?

The assets indicate that he dissolved his trade relations in the event that his prices were canceled is hollow because the agreements were legally binding, according to Brett House, professor of professional practice at the Columbia Business School.

These are really nothing more than ad hoc letters, told House Fortune. So, to say that many things would be lost, largely suredit the quality of these very temporary, very superficial and very superficial agreements.

The argument prevailing on the United States which loses ground in the negotiations also undermines the legitimate trade agreements before the administration imposed a wave of import taxes, House said. He cited the 1994 entry into force of the North American free trade agreement, which was replaced by the United States-Mexico-Canal agreement in 2020.

In April, Trump said that since the start of Alena, the United States has lost 90,000 factories, reiterating the need to revive American reshoring. While the figure corresponded to what was used in a 2020 report of the Economic Policy Institute, the revised census data used in this report revealed a net loss of 70,500 manufacturing facilities between 1997 and 2022, CBS News reported. About a quarter of these factories had four workers or less.

If anything, the countries interested and willing to negotiate complete and legally binding commercial agreements with the United States are now less likely to do so because it can see the good word of the United States with countries where agreements already exist aside, House said.

