Imran Khans Sister Alema Khanum struck with the egg outseide Adela Prison, known as 'Koi Baat Nahi, Jaane do'





In a shocking incident outside Adiala prison, Aleema Khanum, sister of the former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, was struck by an egg while he was addressed to the media. The attack took place during the hearing of the Toshakhana affair involving Imran Khan. The incident was taken on the camera and the video circulates largely on social networks, showing that the reacting calmly but visibly shocked.

The images show the striking egg Aleema Khanum on her face before falling on her clothes. You can hear a woman on the spot screaming, “who devilish is” and “kisne kiya yeh” (who did that). Aleema kept his cool and told PTI supporters present: “Koi Baat Nahi, Jaane Do”, in an attempt to calm the crowd and identify the attackers.

Two women arrested

Rawalpindi police said two women had been arrested for launching the egg at Aleema Khanum. Police say women have been supporters of the PTI. The egg was thrown after the Eeema dodged a question which asked him by the journalists.

The incident aroused many criticisms. Lawyer Gohar Khan condemned the law and stressed that the family should be assured to prevent such incidents in the future. He urged the government to take note of the issue.

Contre to social networks

Several supporters of the PTI denounced the online attack. An X user wrote, we strongly condemn this act. Such behavior is not only contrary to ethics but also unhappy, because it transforms political disagreements into insults and attacks. Differences in opinion are one thing, but civility and respect should never be abandoned. Another user allegedly allegedly: “This shameful act is Asim Munir and the Midi League; these people are extremely afraid of Khan and his family.”

Tense exchange with journalists

The interaction of the press has become tense after sharp questions were raised about journalist Tayyab Baloch, who faced the online train after raising allegations on social networks. Baloch interviewed Aleema concerning the purchase of a property using donations funds, a question also underlined by journalist Ammar Solangi. He alleged that the PTIS's social media team had launched a campaign against him and that he had even received a threat after his post.

The journalists confronted Aleema, asking, you did not answer the question; Instead, Tayyab Baloch was threatened. Ask a question a crime? Do you only answer questions of your choice? Aleema denied having issued threats and left the premises shortly after the egg attack.

