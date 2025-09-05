Close Politik Platonik

Platonic policy is a policy that deviates from ideas, idealism or rhetoric – and not the materiality of power itself. It is a “Platonic Love” region in politics: a great idea that never completely touches reality, but continues to give a close illusion with reality.

Normally, platonic policy has found the closure – closing ballot boxes or in political institutions: parliament, state court or sessions of the state.

But the history of Indonesia shows several times that platonic political closure is more common in the streets which become a correction arena when political institutions lose their function, when state institutions are no longer able to resolve contradictions.

In Indonesia, platonic political closure is often in the form of Amok: the collective explosion of the people and students who are angry, frustrated and the loss of representation channels. Amok is not only a demonstration. It is a brutal correction, full of blood and tears, but at the same time a stage of the fight for the elite.

Amok and elite

In 1966, 1974, 1978, 1998, was a moment in the history of Indonesian politics which showed a platonic political closure through Amok.

1966: Students move with the “Tritura” jargon – requests from three people: dissolve the PKI, the lower prices and the cabinet of the cabinet. The streets of Jakarta are the center of the collisions. But in the end, this Amok is a fight between Sukarno and Suharto.

Students, intellectuals, even people who meet the road, are only instruments that give legitimacy to the transition of power. After Suharto won, students' aspirations were forgotten.

1974: Malari (fifteen January fifteen). Students bear the question of economic sovereignty, reject Japanese foreign capital. The streets of Jakarta burned again. But Malari's substance was immediately marginalized, because in fact, this Amok was the result of an elite confrontation between pro-Japanese technocrats and resistant nationalist-military groups. After the blood has overturned, Suharto disciplined harder politics.

1978: Students returned to reject Suharto who continued to extend power. The campus was surrounded by the army, students were beaten.

But again, this AMOK does not only concern students: it is a reflection of battles in military and political organizations on how to manage the stability of the new order. After the student was beaten back, Suharto confirmed his hegemony.

1998: Reform. Students descend into the streets with requests for total reform: lower prices, a clean KKN, a drop in suharto. Dozens of students have died, hundreds of injuries, thousands of people suffered.

But behind all this, the elite battle took place fiercely: the army was divided, the businessman tried to save himself, the technocrats were looking for a new place. Suharto fell, Pink Habia and the political system has changed its face. But after that, our democracy is quickly absorbed by the logic of the oligarchy. The aspirations of bleeding students are only a small part of it.

Amok 2025: The fight of Prabowo vs Jokowi?

Now, in 2025, Amok is back. The riots that have spread since the end of August are a sign that platonic political closure is underway. The public believes that the relationship of Prabowo-Jookowi is a platonic relationship: full of rhetoric of loyalty, but divided by the opposite vision.

Jokowi, with all his oligarchic and kleptocratic networks, symbolizes the continuity of the monetary regime. While Prabowo, although full of contradictions, has always brought Citra as a politician who has never stopped screaming on the eradication of corruption. The public sees the gap between the two so deep: like the earth and the sky.

Then the belief emerges that sooner or later the cracks will break. Public question now: is the break in cracks today, when people and students unite the change of demand?

Closure or illusion? Platonic political closure 2025 can take two forms. First, the closure that only benefits one of the elite parts. If Prabowo managed to move away from Jokowi using Amok, then he would come out as winner.

But as a historical model, after winning, the people who went down to the street would be forgotten. The aspirations of students who overthrow blood will only be notes.

Second, the closure is the momentum of the public renewal. This is a rare scenario: where Amok is not only an elite instrument, but really produces a new distribution of power which gives a greater space for civil society, students and people to control the course of the government.

What to do?

For Mok 2025 not only to benefit an elite, there must be strategic steps.

First, the institutionalization of the aspiration. The student and popular movement must immediately build a sustainable political channel. Without that, Amok's energy will evaporate.

Second, build public stories. Do not leave the story controlled by the elite. People's aspirations must be maintained in the discourse, written, recalled, published, so that they cannot be deleted after power changes.

Third, a large social alliance. Students, workers, farmers, intellectuals and civil society must be united. Do not be an elite instrument, but to demand an institutional reform: the police, restrictions on the power of the president, eradicate systemic corruption.

Fourth, the independence of the movement. The movement of the people must dare to be independent, not attached to an elite figure. It is only then that the closure this time can be different from the previous history.

Between the streets and the institution

Platonic political closure in Indonesia rarely occurs in polls or political institutions. The story confirms: it always ends with a bloody amok in the streets. 1966, 1974, 1978, 1998, all repeated the same diagram.

Now, the biggest question is: will 2025 repeat this model? Or this time, people are able to make sure that blood and tears are not only capital for elite victory, but also a foot for real changes?

Platonic political closure can end with which victory, but it can also end with who is sovereign. If the story is about to be rewritten, it's time. ***