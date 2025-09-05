IIt was Bond's wicked fabric. Two aging autocrats, their youngest trailer ally, brought a ramp into red tapping in front of a military parade in Beijing when a hot micro picked up a question that seemed to be in their minds: how long could they continue and, between the lines, could allow them to reign for ever?

With technological progress, Russia Vladimir Putin assured Xi Jinping via its translator that human organs can be constantly transplanted, insofar as people can become younger, perhaps even immortal.

The Chinese chief replied: At the end of this century, people can live up to 150 years.

Nearby, North Korea, Kim Jong-Un three decades, younger than the two of 72 years old, seemed to take note with a smile.

Beijing’s hot-micro moment has sparked gossip about the life of conservation of leaders, and inevitably, chatter on the measure where they will push to prevent the clock from exhausting.

For the moment, there is no sign that one of the three leaders intends to loosen their grip on power. Everyone seems ready to reign as long as their bodies holds, and none have offered a clear succession plan.

Under the constitutional changes which he crossed in 2020, Putin could remain in power until 2036, the date on which he will even go beyond the mandate of Joseph Stalines.

XI, through purges of allies and rivals, has torn the communist parties once written the tradition of grooming successors. In totalitarian North Korea, the succession has only been determined by death.

Managers lead for longevity are nothing new. The leaders have long sought ways to stretch their lives and their rule.

The first Emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang (259210bc), sent expeditions to the mythical Mount Penglai in search of elixirs of eternal life, although the mercury offenses that they have swallowed have really accelerated his death.

Alexander the great legend has it, has traveled the land of darkness, a mythical and perpetually dark forest, in its quest for life in life.

Several centuries later, Italy Silvio Berlusconi tackled the same problem with customer flamboyance hair transplants, cosmetic surgery and blood treatments in his attempt to appear invincible on the political stage.

HOT Mic CATTION POUTINE AND XI discussed organ transplants and immortality video

Above the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev, autocratic president of Kazakhstans, ordered an institute of Astana to study the rejuvenation of the organism, human genome and genes based on genes.

As for the medicine of the future, people my age really hope that all this will happen as soon as possible, Nazarbayev pleaded for local Kazakh scientists in 2010.

Berlusconi finally died at 86, after a battle with a routine pulmonary infection; Nazarbayev was put aside after troubles in Kazakhstan in 2022, his family swept power; He is now 85 years old.

Putin, who knew the two men well, seems to prevent him from continuing the most ambitious and funded path towards longevity and the science of the extension of life.

The Russian chief has long been obsessed with health: he would count on his team of doctors and turns to alternative medicine in his quest for vitality.

But those who study it say that it is not only to remain healthy, it is a question of prolonging life itself.

In his conversation with XI, Putin spoke of a subject that truly interests him, said Mikhail Rubin, a Russian journalist who recently co-wrote a biography of the president.

It is important to understand that even at the time of this exchange, there was almost certainly a whole team of doctors somewhere nearby, he added.

According to Rubin, there is not much to indicate that Putin needs constant medical care; He seems healthy for his age, but always moves regularly with a large entourage of doctors of various specializations.

This suggests that the Russian president is concerned about his health and his longevity, said Rubin.

I believe that Putin dreams of governing for many years and puts great hopes on the progression of modern medicine, he added.

Putin has little secret of his fascination for prolonged life, and Wednesday showed no reluctance to repeat her private reflections on longevity during a press conference.

Modern means and methods of improving health, even various surgicals [operations] Implying the replacement of organs, allow humanity to hope that life expectancy will increase considerably, Putin told journalists in Beijing.

Mikhail Kovalchuk, a long -standing friend of the family often described as a favorite scientist for Poutines, would be the spearhead of research on Russia on immortality.

According to the independent MEDUZA exit, Kovalchuk has established Several institutes with millions of public funding to invest in new technologies, including printing organs with laboratory cultivated cells to create replacement organs.

The eldest daughter of Poutines, Maria Vorontova, a formed endocrinologist, has also received major government subsidies to study the extension of human health and longevity, and is involved in a genetic research program linked to Kovalchuk.

The aging elites of Russia Quest for eternal life have already infiltrated the pop culture of countries.

It was the premise of a satirical novel in 2024 of the Russian writer Ivan Filippov, Mousewhich tells the story of an infected rodent that escapes from a scientific institute where researchers develop a drug to prolong the life of poutines

To be honest, I was not surprised [about Putins hot mic comments]Filippov told the Guardian.

Because my story was born from reality. And with Putin, it is obvious: he is practically obsessed with the idea of ​​living forever, or at least longer than fate allows, he said.

In my book, this obsession ends badly for everyone, added Filippov.