Politics
People can become younger, perhaps even immortal: the pursuit of longevity | Vladimir Putin
IIt was Bond's wicked fabric. Two aging autocrats, their youngest trailer ally, brought a ramp into red tapping in front of a military parade in Beijing when a hot micro picked up a question that seemed to be in their minds: how long could they continue and, between the lines, could allow them to reign for ever?
With technological progress, Russia Vladimir Putin assured Xi Jinping via its translator that human organs can be constantly transplanted, insofar as people can become younger, perhaps even immortal.
The Chinese chief replied: At the end of this century, people can live up to 150 years.
Nearby, North Korea, Kim Jong-Un three decades, younger than the two of 72 years old, seemed to take note with a smile.
Beijing’s hot-micro moment has sparked gossip about the life of conservation of leaders, and inevitably, chatter on the measure where they will push to prevent the clock from exhausting.
For the moment, there is no sign that one of the three leaders intends to loosen their grip on power. Everyone seems ready to reign as long as their bodies holds, and none have offered a clear succession plan.
Under the constitutional changes which he crossed in 2020, Putin could remain in power until 2036, the date on which he will even go beyond the mandate of Joseph Stalines.
XI, through purges of allies and rivals, has torn the communist parties once written the tradition of grooming successors. In totalitarian North Korea, the succession has only been determined by death.
Managers lead for longevity are nothing new. The leaders have long sought ways to stretch their lives and their rule.
The first Emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang (259210bc), sent expeditions to the mythical Mount Penglai in search of elixirs of eternal life, although the mercury offenses that they have swallowed have really accelerated his death.
Alexander the great legend has it, has traveled the land of darkness, a mythical and perpetually dark forest, in its quest for life in life.
Several centuries later, Italy Silvio Berlusconi tackled the same problem with customer flamboyance hair transplants, cosmetic surgery and blood treatments in his attempt to appear invincible on the political stage.
Above the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev, autocratic president of Kazakhstans, ordered an institute of Astana to study the rejuvenation of the organism, human genome and genes based on genes.
As for the medicine of the future, people my age really hope that all this will happen as soon as possible, Nazarbayev pleaded for local Kazakh scientists in 2010.
Berlusconi finally died at 86, after a battle with a routine pulmonary infection; Nazarbayev was put aside after troubles in Kazakhstan in 2022, his family swept power; He is now 85 years old.
Putin, who knew the two men well, seems to prevent him from continuing the most ambitious and funded path towards longevity and the science of the extension of life.
The Russian chief has long been obsessed with health: he would count on his team of doctors and turns to alternative medicine in his quest for vitality.
But those who study it say that it is not only to remain healthy, it is a question of prolonging life itself.
In his conversation with XI, Putin spoke of a subject that truly interests him, said Mikhail Rubin, a Russian journalist who recently co-wrote a biography of the president.
It is important to understand that even at the time of this exchange, there was almost certainly a whole team of doctors somewhere nearby, he added.
According to Rubin, there is not much to indicate that Putin needs constant medical care; He seems healthy for his age, but always moves regularly with a large entourage of doctors of various specializations.
This suggests that the Russian president is concerned about his health and his longevity, said Rubin.
I believe that Putin dreams of governing for many years and puts great hopes on the progression of modern medicine, he added.
Putin has little secret of his fascination for prolonged life, and Wednesday showed no reluctance to repeat her private reflections on longevity during a press conference.
Modern means and methods of improving health, even various surgicals [operations] Implying the replacement of organs, allow humanity to hope that life expectancy will increase considerably, Putin told journalists in Beijing.
Mikhail Kovalchuk, a long -standing friend of the family often described as a favorite scientist for Poutines, would be the spearhead of research on Russia on immortality.
According to the independent MEDUZA exit, Kovalchuk has established Several institutes with millions of public funding to invest in new technologies, including printing organs with laboratory cultivated cells to create replacement organs.
The eldest daughter of Poutines, Maria Vorontova, a formed endocrinologist, has also received major government subsidies to study the extension of human health and longevity, and is involved in a genetic research program linked to Kovalchuk.
The aging elites of Russia Quest for eternal life have already infiltrated the pop culture of countries.
It was the premise of a satirical novel in 2024 of the Russian writer Ivan Filippov, Mousewhich tells the story of an infected rodent that escapes from a scientific institute where researchers develop a drug to prolong the life of poutines
To be honest, I was not surprised [about Putins hot mic comments]Filippov told the Guardian.
Because my story was born from reality. And with Putin, it is obvious: he is practically obsessed with the idea of living forever, or at least longer than fate allows, he said.
In my book, this obsession ends badly for everyone, added Filippov.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/sep/05/healthy-living-science-doctors-vladimir-putin-pursuit-of-longevity-xi-jinping
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump was booed to the last tennis competition of US Open
- President Xi Jinping offers the global governance initiative at SCO Summit
- Look: Trump says “we are not going to war” with Chicago after threatening City on social networks
- The status of white elephant “white Elephant” of Indonesia is delayed from Indonesia | National
- Football falls 37-32 in a tight match in Delaware State
- XI, Putin and Kim performed a unity in the military parade
- Is in the last row at the BJP workshop while the TPS reforms approved
- Prince Harry visits England more often and wants to bring Meghan Markle and children.
- 4.8 The size of the earthquake starts off the central coast in BC, and no harm expected
- England beats South Africa with a record 342-run margin in 3rd cricket ODI | Associated Press
- Donald Trump at the US Open: a late start, a safety snafus and big goals that you will not intend to disseminate
- At the UN, Erdogan de Turkiye calls for the resolution of cashmere by dialogue