'Koi Baat Nahi': Imran Khan's sister, Alema Khanum, remains calm after the egg hit her face outside Adila prison





Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khanum remains calm after the egg hits her face outside Adiala prison | X

Rawalpindi, September 05: in a shameful incident, the former Pakistani Prime Minister and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, the sister, Aleema Khanum, was attacked with an egg while she was addressed to the media outside the Adiala prison. The incident occurred when the hearing of the Toshakhana affair, involving Imran Khan, took place in Adiala prison. The shocking incident was taken on the camera and video of the incident tours on social networks. The video shows that the Khanum calmly reacting, however, however, visibly shocked after the incident occurred.

The video of the incident which becomes viral on social networks and supporters of Imran Khan and PTI slam the incident and require strict action against the persons involved in the shameful act.

Aleema remains calm

The video shows that the egg strikes Aleema Khan on his face and then comes across his clothes. A woman is seen by shouting, “who devil is” and “kisne kiya yeh” (who did that). However, Aleema has kept calm and said “Koi Baat Nahi, Jaane does” to calm the supporters of Imran Khan and PTI workers on site and tries to identify the crowd attackers.

According to local media reports, the police confirmed that the two women behind the incident were PTI supporters and that they were both in police custody.

Police declaration

Police have published a statement as part of the incident and said the two women arrived in Rawalpindi with the members of the Great Alliance of Government employees and Pakistan Clerks Association to push their requests. Police said women had thrown eggs on Aleema because they hadn't answered the questions who asked them.

PTI supporters stop the attackers

The two women tried to escape in a car after the incident, however, they were arrested after being surrounded by the PTI workers on site. Supporters who were furious with the incident, began to pelter stones and also broke the windshield of their vehicle. Police reached the place and took the two accused under their custody and moved them to the Adiala checkpoint.

The attackers try to escape

A video is widely shared on social networks in which a white Honda BR-V with the BJS-608 registration number is seen while trying to escape from the crowd and it is said that the police helped the attackers to flee. When the vehicle registration number was checked, he showed that it was up to an alto car.

'Police help women escape'

The video has been shared on social networks with legend: “The Pakistani security forces help two women to escape after having attacked Aleema Khan, the sister of the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan; fascism that has seized Pakistan since 2022 is so obscene and openly so that the country is on the plan of Pakistan since 2022.”

Similar incident

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2024 and his sister Aleema Khan is actively campaigning for the release of his brother. The incident also recalls a previous incident, where the opposition parties planned to attack Imran Khan with rotten eggs after writing “Ro Imran Ro” on it. However, the plan was thwarted by the police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/world/koi-baat-nahi-imran-khans-sister-aleema-khanum-stays-calm-after-egg-hits-her-face-outside-adiala-jail-video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos