Trkiye reiterates the preparation to play a main role in the peace efforts of Russia-Ukraine

TOn Thursday, Rkiye reiterated his desire to play a leading role by guaranteeing lasting peace in the Russian-Ukraine war, with vice-president Cevdet Yilmaz participating online at the fifth summit of the Coalition of the will on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting, organized in hybrid form by French president Emmanuel Macron and co -president with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, met to discuss diplomatic paths following the initiative of American president Donald Trump for having reached peace in Ukraine.

"During the meeting, organized in hybrid form by French President Emmanuel Macron, diplomatic efforts to achieve a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine following the initiative taken by the President (Donald) Trump was discussed," said Yilmaz on the social media platform.

Trkiye's commitment to the peace process

Yilmaz highlighted Ankara's strategic position in the diplomatic process: “Trkiye reiterates once again that we are ready to play a leading role in all areas to ensure lasting peace, and that diplomacy and dialogue between the parties must have priority.”

The vice-president promised a continuous Turkish involvement, adding: “Until the creation of a just and lasting peace, we will continue to contribute to the diplomatic process with all our means.”

The statement came after the Alaska summit last month between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with efforts to reach a cease-fire and organize a summit with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to move forward.

Trkiye, as a friendly country with Russia and Ukraine, played a unique and active role in efforts to end the war, which began in February 2022.

This diplomatic positioning allowed Ankara to maintain the dialogue channels with all the parties involved in the conflict.

Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, Trkiye has exploited his relations with Moscow and kyiv to facilitate diplomatic commitment. The country has already organized talks between the parties and has maintained a coherent dialogue with all stakeholders throughout the conflict of almost three years.