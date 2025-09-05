



Washington President Donald Trump has become more and more pessimistic about the possibility of ending Russia-Ukraine's conflict as soon as or seeing the leaders of the two belligerent countries meet in person, according to two senior administration officials.

Trump does not give up hopes to settle the dispute: he joined a conference calling on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, in which he pointed out that Europe had to stop buying Russian oil who finances war, said a White House official. Trump also pointed out that European leaders had to submit China to economic pressure for the subscription of the Russian war effort, the official added.

But prevails over more views of the achievement of a peace agreement underlines the distance he has traveled since the 2024 campaign, when he predicted that Hed had ended the war within 24 hours of his entry into office. (He later said that he was talking figuratively.) Trump since recognized that the war has proven to be a more obstinate problem than expected.

Last month, peace’s manufacturing efforts seem to have stalled. In the midst of the expectations of an elusive breakthrough, Trump flew for anchoration, in Alaska, on August 15 for a summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He landed in Alaska hoping for a ceasefire and left a few hours later without one.

Three days later, Trump summoned a meeting to the White House with Zelenskyy and European leaders. Subsequently, he announced that Putin and Zelenskyy would meet for the first time since the start of the war in February 2022, which made hopes that a rapprochement could be in sight.

This meeting has not yet occurred, and there is no sign that it will do. During a visit to China this week, Putin said he would end war by force if Ukraine does not accept his requests. And he said that he would not meet Zelenskyy in Moscow, the Russian capital.

Zelenskyy is ready to meet Putin in some Persian Gulf countries, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey and elsewhere, but not on Poutines Turf, said a Ukrainian advisor.

We see obstacles constantly to peace on the part of Russia and false arguments of Russia as to the reason why there cannot be a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy in the same room, Sergii Leshchenko, adviser to the chief of staff of Zelenskyys, Andriy Yermak, in an interview.

When asked if he had a message for Putin, Trump told journalists at the White House this week: I have no message to President Putin. He knows where I stand, and hell makes a decision in one way or another. Whatever his decision, be happy or unhappy. And if you were unhappy, you will see that things happen.

While peace speaks to the peat bog, the victims continue to go up. Last week, Russia launched a massive attack on kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, who killed at least 15 people, including four children. Since Russia sent tanks to Ukraine in February 2022, the victims on both sides reached around 1.5 million.

A European source, speaking on condition of anonymity, spoke on Thursday about the frustration that the Trump administration did not impose significant new sanctions on Russia as a product to end the war.

Leshchenko said that Putin's pressure must be really hard so that he cannot continue his war machine.

A complication can be prevails over the relationship with Putin; He told his advisers that he had decided not to destroy him, two people said in informed of his comments. Dating from his first mandate, Trump said that it was in the interest of the Americas to be in civilian terms with his Russian counterpart, who presides over a nuclear arsenal.

A potential advantage to keep a leader in leader with Putin is that Trump can position himself as a mediator that both parties can trust, said a Western official in an interview. He likes the lever effect with Putin and Zelenskyy, whose country depends on weapons and money for survival.

In this vein, Trump last month was heard on a hot micro saying that French President Emmanuel Macron that Putin wants to conclude an agreement as crazy as it may seem.

Although sanctions are a tool that can tear off concessions from Putin, they have a drawback in that each climbing torsion puts Trumps as a fair broker, said the manager. The challenge, added the manager, is time for the time of sanctions and to resume progress.

Another consideration is that sanctions can resonate unexpectedly. An administration official underlined India as an example of prudence. When the United States has doubled its rate rate on India as a punishment for the purchase of Russian oil, American relations with India have embittered. This week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented himself in China for an event organized by Chinese chief Xi Jinping.

The United States has long seen India as a vital democratic partner to counter Chinese and Russian influence around the world.

However, in China, Modi was seen holding Putin's hand and speaking warmly in Xi. Images of modification of Russia and China, said the administration manager, were not great.

Brett Bruen, who was the director of the world's world commitment in the White House in the Obama administration, said in an interview: we have spent the last decade trying to build an Indo-Pacific partnership with a view to limiting the spread of the contradictory actions of Chinas. Trump has just taken a bazooka there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-pessimistic-russia-ukraine-wa-rcna229085 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos