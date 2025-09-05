Imran Khans Sister struck eggs outside Pakistan prison | Video | World News





Last update: 05 September 2025, 23:40

Aleema Khanum was struck by eggs by two women outside the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi after the Toshakhana affair.

Aleema Khanum, sister of the former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the founder Imran Khan, was struck by an egg (x)

In a shocking incident, two women launched eggs in former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Sister Aleema Khanum in Rawalpindi.

The incident took place outside the Adiala prison, where a hearing for the Toshakhana affair had taken place earlier in the day. She spoke to journalists when she was struck by an egg.

The incident was taken in front of the camera and the video circulates widely on social networks, showing that Khanum reacts calmly but visibly shocked.

According to the visuals shared on social media platforms, the egg hit Khanum on his face before falling on his clothes. We can hear a woman on the spot screaming, who devil is it? “And Kisne Kiya Yeh (who did that).”

Rawalpindi police then held two women for the act. According to police, women have been supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI). The egg was thrown after Khanum dodged a question that asked him by the journalists.

The incident aroused criticism of several quarters, including lawyer Gohar Khan, who condemned the law and stressed that the family should be assured to prevent such incidents in the future.

Internet users react

Several users on X denounced the attack.

An X user wrote, we strongly condemn this act. Such behavior is not only contrary to ethics but also unhappy, because it transforms political disagreements into insults and attacks. Differences in opinion are one thing, but civility and respect should never be abandoned. “”

Another user commented, this shameful act is from Asim Munnir and the Midi League; These people are extremely afraid of Khan and his family. “”

The former Prime Minister was accused of having abused his first 2018-2022 first ministry to buy and sell gifts kept inside Toshakhana, or to the Treasury a department belonging to the government.

The Toshakhana stores the donations received by the Prime Ministers, Presidents, Ministers, Deputies and officials of the Parliament. Khan was sentenced to three years in prison in August 2023 for having sold state gifts worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($ 500,000).

Shobhit Gupta

Shobhit GUPTA is News18.com sub-dector and covers India and international news. He is interested in daily political affairs in India and geopolitics. He graduated from BA (Hons) from Ben … Read more

Posted for the first time:

September 05, 2025, 23:40 is

