A flashback of the program to share the charge of the 1998 crisis, Pandemi, in the Prabowo era

Biennis.comJakarta – Banque Indonesia (BI) and the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) again share the burden of APBN or Load sharingBut not in an emergency. This time, guidance Load sharing To encourage growth and support the programs of the President of Asta Cita Prabowo suffered.

Scheme Load sharing This was applied once during the 1997-1998 monetary crisis. At that time, the monetary authority disbursed the Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI). However, the BLBI is paid by the government, while there is a distribution of expenses of interest on the letter of debt issued.

Meanwhile, five years ago, the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) published a regulation on law on law (PERPPU) N ° 1/2020 concerning the policy of financing of the State and the stability of the financial system to manage the pandemic of Corona 2019 (COVI-19) and / or the national economy and / or the stability of the financial system.

The perppu has become the precursor to sharing the burden, while allowing the APBN deficit to exceed 3% of GDP. The rule was initially indicated in article 2 letter f. Then, the regulations are more detailed in article 16 paragraph (1) Letter C, where Bi has the power to buy government debts and state Sharia laws (SBSN) on the primary or primary market.

“The purchase of a long-term state debt and / or titles on the main market to manage the problems of the financial system which endanger the national economy, including the titles of debt and / or sharia of the state issued by certain objectives, in particular within the framework of the 2019 Corona virus pandemic (COVVI-9)”.

Then, article 19 The letter (1) explains that the purchase of SBN by BI is intended to finance sources for the government. However, in the letter (2) or thereafter, the funding referred to in certain conditions or conditions, namely the resumption of the national economy, including the maintenance of the continuity of the management of the finance of the State.

“Sources of financing for the government as mentioned in paragraph (1) are used in the context of the resumption of the national economy, including the maintenance of the continuity of state finance management, the supply of loans and additional capital to the insurance agency and the financing of banking restructuring at the time of the crisis,” said the article.

Prabowo ambition program

As we know, the government of Prabowo Suduanto which started on October 20, 2024 then promised Jumbo-Borach programs which would have targeted the well-being of the people. Some of them represent 3 million houses who wish to overcome the problems of housing arrears, as well as the Red and White Village Cooperative (KDMP) who wish to encourage the economy of rural people.

Although at the beginning mentioned, the programs were not funded directly by the state budget, but state money entered by Himbara. The hope, the liquidity of the banks is high so that it can channel funding towards the community to own a house or build a village cooperative.

It is at this stage that Bi plays a role. Before the declaration on the sharing of the burden “Volume II”, the central bank had supported many government programs in Prabowo. For example, with a minimum request filing required (GWM).

According to Commission XI of the House of Representatives, the Parliament Bi helps to participate in support for priority programs of the government even if they are not in the period of crisis. The condition, the involvement of the central bank must comply with growth.

The vice-president of the Commission of Representatives of the Room of Representatives XI Dolfie Ofp, said that “load sharing” had been carried out by the Central Bank with the softening of the GWM for the financing of the priority sectors. Mainly, the high productivity sector is housing.

“If it happens that the strategic sector meets with a government program, yes, housing is a strategic sector because it creates a job. The effect is of tax,” said the vice-president of the Commission of Representatives of the Chamber of Representatives Xi Dolfie Ofp to reporters when it is met at the Senayan, Jakarta Parliament complex, on Wednesday 3/9/2025).

However, when he was asked to strikeI share the load For other programs that are Prabowo's priority, including Kopdes Merah Putih, Dolfie has claimed not to obtain an official explanation of the government.

The BI and the Ministry of Finance have agreed to the sharing of loading to finance at least 3 million red and white houses and Kopdes. The regime, the monetary and fiscal authorities will share interest expenses by dividing the average interests of interest in the issue of SBN for the program.

The distribution of interest costs is carried out after having deduced income on the placement of public funds for the two programs in national financial institutions.

“In its implementation, the distribution of expenses is carried out in the form of additional interests in government accounts in banking Indonesia in accordance with the role of Bank Indonesia as a treasury holder of the government,” said the head of the Bi Ramdan Denny Prakoso communication department through a written declaration on Thursday (9/9/2025).

In addition, Ramdan explained that the amount of additional BI in the government remains coherent with the monetary program to maintain economic stability and work together to provide tax space to encourage national economic growth and facilitate the burden of the people.

Apart from sharing the costs of interest rates in the SBN publishing, Bi had previously bought hundreds of billions of state debt. The data in early September 2025 show that the central bank bought debt securities issued by the government to RP200 Billions.

The central bank said that this decision had been made to support the program of President Asta Cita Prabowo.

“Bank Indonesia also bought SBN which, until the end of August 2025, reached 200 rumors of rupees, including purchases on the secondary market and the debt switching program with the government of 150 rumboles of rupees,” said Ramdan.

Aggressive purchase SBN

The tendency to buy debt instruments issued by the government has increased. The SBN value of the RP government. 200 billions, which would have been bought by BI, increased from data subject by the Governor of BI, Perry Warjiyo, on August 19, 2025 or less than two weeks earlier.

At that time, Perry said that the government had bought RP186.06 Billions in the form of SBN on the secondary market, as well as on the primary market in the form of the state treasury (SPN).

“Until August 19, 2025, Bank Indonesia bought SBN of RP186.06 Billion, namely by the secondary market of RP137.8 billion and the main market in the form of the letter from the Treasury of the State, notably the Sharia RP.48.26 Billion” There are 2025 billion dollars.

Two weeks later, Perry delivered the first time before the DPD of Committee IV practically that the monetary and tax authorities have again agreed to share the burden. The program of the public housing program, Bi and the Ministry of Finance, will carry both debt or budgetary interest of 2.9%.

“And then for the cooperative of the Red and White village is 2.15%. The formula is 10 years at the flower SBN less the results of government placement in the bank later, the others are divided into two,” he explained.

What is the economist?

Head of the economist PT Bank Central Asia TBK. (BBCA) David Sumual is suitable that the SBN BI purchase trend has increased compared to last year. “If I see the figures last year that this year, this year is higher. In general, there is an increase,” he explained to BusinessCited Thursday (9/9/2025).

David assessed the BI stability of the financial system stability. He also considered that it was normal if at the time of the crisis as Pandemi Covid-19 then.

He revealed that the purchase of the government's SBN should also be accompanied by internal productivity. In addition, funds are used for priority programs.

“It's actually Bi and the government is the same, the right right pocket. The key is in fact, economic productivity increases or not [berkat burden sharing]?, “he said.

Is BI independence at stake?

The involvement of BI as an additional monetary authority to encourage previous economic growth was under the spotlight at the time of law (law) n ° 4/2023 concerning the development and strengthening of the financial sector (PPSK). The regulations have modified a certain number of rules of various stakeholders in the financial sector, in particular the BI law.

For example, article 11 of the BI law has modified in the PPSK law in which the central bank manages liquidity to support economic growth, as regulated in article 11, paragraph (1).

In article 11, paragraph (2), BI in liquidity management can make purchases or sales of SBN and / or other quality securities on the secondary market, the placement of funds in financial institutions in the context of the development of monetary markets, GWM policies, monetary mixing and / or other political instruments.

Meanwhile, BI has made SBN sales and purchases on the primary market only during the crisis or which endangered the national economy. The stage was carried out according to the decision of the system stability committee

“Within the framework of the management of the stability of the financial system caused by the state of the crisis, the Indonesian bank is authorized: A. Buy a long-term state shooting on the primary market to manage the problems of the financial system which endanger the national economy,” said paragraph (1) paragraph (1) of article (1).

In the explanation of the law, the state of the crisis includes the conditions of crisis which have an impact on the fall in the performance of the financial sector and the crisis of the financial system.

Despite the publiclights of the public concerning the independence of BI, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani guarantees the independence of the Central Bank. He declared that the sharing of loading with BI could finance for the red and white village cooperative which was cheap.

The treasurer of the State in three different presidential plans ensures that BI will remain independent and proportional, despite a role in the encouragement of stability and growth.

“Indonesia is always independence. This is therefore important for certain social programs, housing programs, the governor can transmit,” he said.