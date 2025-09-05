Donald Trump responds to the abysmal report of jobs





President Donald Trump criticized the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell on Friday in his first remarks after a job report worse than expected of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

“Jérôme” too late “Powell should have reduced rates a long time ago. As usual, it is” too late! “” Posted Trump on his social platform Truth.

Trump causes Fed on interest rates

Trump puts pressure on the federal reserve to reduce interest rates for months, arguing that they are unnecessarily stifling the economy while keeping the borrowing costs too high. He sought to exert a greater political influence on the traditionally independent central bank.

A multitude of data of poor jobs increase the chances that the Fed reduces interest rates at the September meeting of its federal market of open market, and Powell reported that this is likely. Market expectations are also reduced in September.

Until now, the Fed has resisted the rate of reduction in concerns that it could feed a inflationary peak linked to Trump prices. But a strong increase in inflation has not yet materialized, and the job market is weakening, giving the Fed a little space to reduce rates.

Trump said the American economy is the hottest in the world and attracts enormous investments, which it attributes to its tax and commercial policies. But employment data indicate a slowdown, and the chief economist of Moody's Analytics, Mark Zandi, warned against a recession.

The economic realities felt by voters are generally linked to the political fortune of people in power, so that the figures of the jobs are a red light flashing on the dashboard of Trump with the mid-term in 2026.

President Donald Trump calls a journalist at a meeting of the cabinet with members of his administration in the office of the White House cabinet on August 26, 2025, in Washington. President Donald Trump calls a journalist at a meeting of the cabinet with members of his administration in the office of the White House cabinet on August 26, 2025, in Washington. Chip Somodévilla / Getty Images Report of the works of August published: what we know

Friday morning, the BLS indicated that the use of non -agricultural pay has increased by 22,000 people in August. Analysts had planned the economy, adding 75,000 jobs during the month.

According to the agency, the gains made in health care were offset by the losses of the employment of the federal government, as well as by mining, careers and oil and gas extraction.

While the July figures were revised up to 79,000 against 73,000, the June number was revised from 27,000, from 14,000 to 11,000 negatives. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate increased up to 4.3% against 4.2%.

The report intervened only one month after Trump dismissed the agency's commissioner on low employment data.

The data revisions of previous months – which meant that the figures for June and July were together 21,000 lower than those previously reported – are typical in employment reports.

BLS has said that these have been the result of “additional reports received from companies and government agencies since the latest published estimates and the recalculation of seasonal factors”.

Trump replaces chef BLS

In early August, the BLS said that the US economy had added only 73,000 jobs in July, well below the 110,000 analysts in which analysts were crunched for the month. In addition, the agency revised the figures for May and June by a total of 258,000.

This, combined with allegations of data falsification during the end of the term of the mandate of former president Joe Biden, led Trump to announce via Truth Social that he had dismissed the commissioner of BLS, Erika Mcentarfer.

The decision was criticized by legislators, economists and former commissioners, who have warned that it establishes a dangerous precedent for political influence on the agency and could compromise the credibility of future relationships.

A few days later, Trump said he would name Ej Antoni, chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, as a replacement for Mcentarfer.

Antoni was a long -standing critic of the BLS and its methodology – having repressed the statistics of the “Baloney” Baloney agency in July and calling on the government's efficiency department (DOGE) to “take a chain saw” in a post of November on X.

Shortly after his appointment, Antoni launched the possibility of removing the monthly job report in an interview with Fox News.

Update 9/5/25, 11 AM HE: This article has been updated with more information.

