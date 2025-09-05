Egg thrown to Aleema Khan outside Adiala prison during the media discussions





Update on: Fri, September 05, 2025 15:27:08 pkt

Rawalpindi (Dunya News)-An egg was launched against the Sister of Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) of Pakistan, Aleema Khanum, the founder of the Imran Khan founder, Aleema Khanum, during a press conference in Rawalpindi.

A viral video shows her to speak to the media when an egg is thrown to her, leaving her shocked. His sister Uzma Khan and his lawyer were also present when the incident occurred outside the Adiala prison.

Police arrested two women and transferred them to the Adiala police station. Police said women had been rabid and launched the egg after Aleema did not answer their questions.

“We are not worried if someone attacks us – we knew that it would happen,” said the sister of the founder of the PTI after the egg attack.

After making the statement, Aleema Khan saved questions from journalists outside of Adiala prison and chose to sit in her vehicle instead.

Earlier, an animated exchange occurred between the leaders, supporters and journalists of the PTI. PTI workers have become agitated when difficult questions were asked in Aleema Khan. Speaking outside the Adiala prison, Aleema Khan said that people would not accept injustice because their anger is obvious of their eyes.

She added that the founder of the PTI is the voice of the people, pleading for democracy and the rule of law. “They want to silence the voice of the founder of the PTI,” she said.

