Photo by Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Birmingham welcomes Back Reform UK for the second consecutive year today, with a new brilliant defector in the form of the former secretary of conservative culture (and fierce Boris Johnson Fan) Nadine Dorries.

The conservative party died, announced dorries on September 4. Its members must now think of the unthinkable and look to the future.

The reform figures suggest that many Tories of old people have done exactly that. As Nigel Farage notes it in its welcome letter in the program of the program, since last September, the party has gone from 80,000 members to 240,000. It could be down five deputies (having lost two and winning during a by -election), but it made huge breakthroughs in terms of local government, with 900 advisers and two mayors, many of whom are conservative defects, including the mayor of Grand Linoc Jenkyns. And from a reference base of 14.3% of the vote in the last elections and 19% support last September, the party prohibits consistent above 30%.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the rise in the reform was one of the great political stories of the past year. A Yougov survey published yesterday concludes that 44% of British think that the reform is most to define the agenda, the work late on 14%. (Lobbyists are increasingly agreeing as Will Dunn explores this morning, noting that some are witnessing this conference not necessarily because they think that Farage will soon be in n ° 10, but because of the influence of the parties on the Labor government and how they are able to do the political weather.)

But with this kind of rapid growth, it is worth taking a step back and considering who are all these new recruits to reform and where their political priorities are. Not all of them correspond to the Gold Make, or Jenkyns, or the former president of the Conservative Party Jake Berry, or Lee Anderson, who became the first deputy of the parties when he crossed the soil of the communes last year.

With a perfect timing, this morning, the pollsters are more common and the Think Tank UK in a changing Europe published a joint report, entitled From protest to power?

The conclusion of the line is as follows: the reform goes the dominant current. The party often described as a fringe, a insurgement and a hard law has expanded its call to a degree which should alarm the traditional parts. The opportunity scale, according to the report, is enormous: the reform could capture up to 42% of voters. (As a reminder, the work won a three -digit majority of 34%.)

Already, the supporter of the average reform is less like a stereotype and more like the average voter. The report reveals that supporters of the reform of the basis of the parties are increasingly like the daily average British in demography, habits and daily lifestyle. This applies to age (while biased conservative voters and labor voters are young people, the basis of reforms is distributed more uniformly) and sex. Although the public can see it as the Blokey party, the gender gap reforms are now almost identical to the work. Perhaps the concerted efforts of the party to attract women, drawing the best party of the characters like the mayor of Lincolnshire, Andrea Jenkyns and his new deputy Sarah Pochin, as well as to spend the summer to speak hard for migration and crime with a specific accent on the risk of sexual violence, have borne fruit. However, it will be interesting to see what Birmingham balance looks like.

As I pointed out during the summer, the average Basic reforms of cards on trends in lifestyle and pop culture. Essentially, if you watch the television shows that the Briton likes to watch and the summer activities they like the most, reform voters tend to agree. Labor supporters and conservatives are more likely to have niche interests.

Supporters of the reform differ from the average British in certain ways in certain ways: they are more likely to be white, more likely to look at GB news and be wary of the BBC and less likely to have attended university (and therefore avoided the foci of the medal). But overall, they are much more diverse than we often supposed.

It is clearly a massive opportunity. But it is also delivered with obvious traps. Once your electoral coalition is expanding beyond a certain measure, the divisions are inevitable. Unsurprisingly, voters attracted by the reform of the conservatives have very different priorities for those attracted by work. (By the way, the best way for the government to win back the Labor voters that have been attracted is to make concrete progress on the cost of living and the NHS, as well as immigration. The best tactic for conservatives is to exploit the flaws lines of the proximity of Donald Trump and ambivalence compared to Ukraine. Good luck for both.).

The concerns concerning migration unites supporters, but cracks already appear between workers and conservative switches on issues such as economic redistribution, the net zero and Ukraine. And that anyone imagines that the reform HQ can overcome such cracks by taking a hard position on social issues (a game book pursued by right -right populist celebrations around the world), his supporters once again defy the careful categorization. On the support of gay marriage, access to abortion and gender equality, they reflect public feeling. (As the report notes, this puts frage and its speculation on the drop in the limit of abortion in the offset.)

Farage will be delighted with his new recruit, but accepting too many former high -level conservatives like dorries has its own risks. If the conservatives have done such a terrible job who directs the county, as the reform likes to discuss, why does the party accept so much? We cannot continue to aspire the worst links of the last failed government, was the assessment of an initiate of reform exasperated in response to dorrid news. And it is before entering into all the ways in which the past political positions of dorries come up against those of Farage (the law on online security led by dorries when it was in government and was criticized by the chief of the reform while Dystopian comes to mind).

Zoom out, the report from Protest to Power reveals that the most recent reforms are not categorically interested in figures like Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson (and, indeed, Trump), which could have more appeal from the old guard. And there are other differences between the reforms of the current base and the people who could consider voting for them in the future (the converts had to reach the figure of 42%). The reform will not be able to reach its potential simply by preaching stronger at the choir.

Overall, it's a lot to keep in mind when he goes on the main scene later in the day. We can count on the chief of the reform to be full of boastful on the achievements that his party has made. But like each part that seeks to grow beyond its niche, it will have to diversify and maintain a coalition that will be more and more disunited. It is impossible to say that this diversification will drop with a assembly faithful to Birmingham, but the bases often have strong opinions when they consider that their group has moved too much from its fundamental values. Simply ask the members of the job.

