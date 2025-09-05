In Bihar, a decrease in Narendra Modi decreases on the indignation policy

Despite the background of the Prime Ministers for the delivery of insults, the BJP seized a lumpy imprecation to mobilize support.

History should record the circumstance that when Sonia Gandhi was nicknamed the widow of the Congress Party and a jersey cow to start, her nobility of mind prevented him from taking the blatant insults to the people for any political transaction.

The superlative intellectual, Shashi Tharoor, also from the Congress Party, did not allow the equally vulgar insult to accumulate on his deceased wife (a girlfriend of RS 50 crosses standing, she was called, once again by the same personality) only allowed obscenity below the belt to influence his approval of the good that the abuse of what the launcher can have.

But we are now led by our own Coriolanus who thinks nothing of displaying his most gentle and impressable dividend injuries, even when there is no evidence that the injury has been imposed by anyone linked to his permanent insect, the great Old Party.

A researcher could find a lot of additional equipment if she / he was looking for the names granted to Rahul Gandhi, his great grand-grandmother Nehru and his grandmother Indira over the years through the engine mouth of the right.

In order not to speak of abuse expressed by ruling party scions among opponents as part of the Parliament's house, how Shri Ramesh Bidhuri profiled Shri Danish Ali in such a session.

What is different from our time is of course a world of the media, with one or two honorable exceptions, which is more than willing to splash the abuses expressed from the Patna scene long after Rahul and Tejashwi left the place as an infraction not against a man but, you guessed it, the whole nation comprising 140 crores of people.

You may have noticed that the most revealing polemical trick of the power in power is always in any question to invoke Sara Desh (The whole nation) Approve or make fun of everything that is suitable for ruling intention as if referendums had been held at the moment on each question in the hours following the next program.

All this is of course understandable.

About about two months before the elections were due to the Bihar, the voter Adhikar Yatra (March in support of the right to vote) of the Indian Bloc of the opposition parties was a huge success.

Not Only has the supreme court held up for the most part the validity of the charges voiced by the political opposition against the modus operandi of the election commission, but the force of the exposure peataining to the mahaduvapura constituency in karnataka made by rahul gandhi with fact and fig hass gone The Yatra, Especially Among the Less Fortunate and Most Discriminated Sections of the Bihar Electorate.

Day after day, the governing combination of BJP and Janata Dal (United) was six years and seven, unable to counter the huge underlined by said exhibition and by the left -wing rejoit of the Commission.

As at the time of the last elections of Lok Sabha, when the threat to constitutional rights was made by the opposition, the apparently valid criticism that the voters were eliminated from the list would lose their rights and their allocations as citizens who were successfully sent during the Yatra.

Fear within the power camp is therefore more than understandable.

As it is now the fact that the imprecation of the Lumpen has launched the Patna event provided a tool to the ruling part with whom to go to town, hoping that the petulating complaint draws all the tears it can.

Indeed, it has been said that tears could already be seen in women's students in the public when this tetra was shared with clever epithets of injuries.

Nor is it a small possibility for the Indian block.

Everything will depend on how the opposition is able or not able to consolidate at local level, and day after day, the strong messaging that the Yatra has carefully disseminated.

These are days when, in the words of WB Yeats, the best lack of conviction / and the worst are full of passionate intensity.

In independent India, no one, but on one, has not been as capable of exercising this passionate intensity as Narera Modi; And in Bharat, calls for maternal instincts can be a great counter-the-price and reason, not to mention how mothers and women in general are treated by patriarchs, inside and outside families in public spaces.

The elections here have now filmed at the last moment on precisely these divided possibilities; Remember the episode of Pulwama and proof on surgical strike that the moment can cancel years of hard work in the name of mental health and truth.

It could be a good idea for the opposition to seek to determine, without loss of time, which has spoken of the mother of the Prime Minister, regardless of where the facts of her profile lead.

He did not leave without notice that Shri Modi as a leader is now rather reduced, certainly from a global point of view.

The electoral victories at home will then be an appeal to renovate its undisputed status as the main protector of Bharat Mata Rubbbingh any criticism that can be launched, but rightly so.

Crazy times can be there to stay a while.

Tailpiece

The news comes that Bandh's call given by the BJP to power in Bihar for September 4 fell visibly flat, encouraging BJP workers to activate ordinary passers -by, including, ironically, women, so as not to join him.

This is indeed a revealing event, suggesting the BJP's failure to find a popular counter-infraction organized by the opposition to protect the right to vote.

Badri Raina taught at the University of Delhi.

The thread is now on WhatsApp. Follow our channel For clear analysis and opinions on the latest developments.