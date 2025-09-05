The other nephew of Imran Khan, Shershah, also released from Kot Lakhpat prison after the deposit – Pakistan





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khans Neveu, Shershah Khan, was released on Friday from Kot Lakhpat prison, one day after being endorsed by an anti -terrorist court (ATC) in Lahore.

On Thursday, he was released on bond in a case relating to the attack on Jinnah's house during the riots of May 9, 2023, while Brother Triathlete of Shershahs, Shahrez Khan, was also released from prison after being released under deposit a day earlier.

Lahore police arrested Shershah, son of sister Imrans Aleema Khan, outside her home on August 22. He was then sent in pre -trial detention of five days and later to prison for 14 days on August 28.

Cherrashahs' lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer confirmed to Dawn.com that Shershah had been released from Kot Lakhpat prison.

He also published on his release in a post on X, as well as a photo of his co-considering and Shershah himself.

During the last hearing on Tuesday, the ATC had again granted the duration of the charge until today to present the case file in relation to the advocacy advocacy under bail Shershahs.

ATC judge Manzer, Ali Gill, presided over the hearing today, where lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer appeared as a Shershahs council.

During the hearing, Umer stressed that the accusation had still not produced the case of the case in the Jinnah house attack case against Shershah.

No one knows when the trial begins. Therefore, the suspect cannot be maintained in prison for an unlimited period, supported the council. He said that no evidence had been produced against his client on the file.

The suspect was not involved in any riot, said Umer, arguing that people with more serious accusations against them had been released on bail in other cases.

Someone cannot be involved [in a case] Just on the basis of a suspect in identifying him, the lawyer argued.

Stressing the arrest 28 months after the incidents of May 9, Umer, Amer, vindictive measures are taken due to the participation of the family of the founders of PTI.

The lawyer called the alleged recovery of a Shershah cane, according to the accusation, planted. He argued that the same ATC had previously released Dr. Yasmin Rashid's Ptis from a case based on a declaration of co-suspects.

Subsequently, judge Gill accepted the advocacy advocacy after the arrest of Shershah against a deposit of 100,000 rupees and ordered his release, if it is not necessary in another case.

