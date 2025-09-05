Politics
Today is the summit on Ukraine, Zelensky for the first time in Tirana! From the meeting with Rama to the signing of the agreements, the agenda of the Ukrainian president is revealed
Valentina Madani / Albania is now hosting the Ukrainian Summit – Southeast Europe, entirely dedicated to Ukraine, a few days a few days before the two -year birthday from the start of the Russian aggression in kyiv.
The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, visit Tirana for the first time, arriving in Albania last night. This morning he will be received at the Prime Minister's office by Prime Minister EDI Rama and will then be received by delegations at the Palais des Congrès. Zelensky will participate in the summit procedures, where some of the highest officials in Brussels, the leaders of the Western Balkans and the countries of Southeast Europe will also be present. According to the calendar, it will be received today at 09.00 by Prime Minister Edi Rama at the ceremony to be held on the boulevard “Martyrs of the Nation”, to continue the individual meeting at the Prime Minister's office.
According to the published agenda, around 9:30 am, the two delegations will have a bilateral meeting, while around 10:11 am, the signing of the agreement between Albania and Ukraine is planned. Then, around 30:13 am, Prime Minister Edi Rama and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will present the opening remarks of the session. While at 12:13 am, there will also be a family photo of the participants. The summit ends at 30: XNUMX, in a joint conference in Ramazelensky.
The preparations for the summit are being completed at the Palais des Congrès, while a giant Ukrainian flag was placed next to the Town Hall. Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be part of this summit via a video message, as announced by Prime Minister Edi Rama from Ankara on February 20. On February 29, another summit will follow, the Western Balkan summit, where the leaders of 6 countries in the region will participate. The objective of this meeting will be on the economic growth plan of the countries of the Western Balkans and the way towards European integration, while the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, should also be present. At the end of the summit, Prime Minister Rama and President Zelensky will appear in front of the media around 1:30 p.m. for a press conference, which will conclude the visit of the Ukrainian president to Tirana. The session will discuss two subjects, the first subject being “Ukraine” and the second part will be “a financial package of the EU for the Western Balkans”.
This concludes the first day of the summit. Meanwhile, on the second day, on February 29, discussions between the leaders of the Western Balkans on the enlargement process will continue. From Tuesday evening, state police will be on standby to guarantee order and security at the Ukrainian summits in southeast Europe and the Balkans, which will be held in Tirana on February 28 and 29. More specifically, more than 1,500 police officers will be engaged in the field, while part of the measurement plan is the blocking of road traffic with temporal places on several axes of the capital. As for the road perimeter roads, the blocking will be total.
The roads included in the safety perimeter of activities and meetings of the participants at the top will be closed to traffic from 08:00 am on 28.02.2024 at 4:00 p.m. on 29.02.2024, said Rebani JAUPI, director of public security at the police police. During the two days of traffic blocking, the police advise all citizens to use alternative routes to access Mother Teresa airport. They will follow the direction Vor Fush Prez Rinas and will return; FUSH Kruj Valias Rinas and return; From the South-East and Tirana, they will follow the Eastern Ring Road Pharmacy Pharmacy 10 Gare New Boulevard Paskuqan Kamz Valias Mother Teresa Airport and will return to the same route. The measurement plan also affects citizens living in buildings very close to the security perimeter, for whom the police have created access to their entries and outings through alternative routes.
