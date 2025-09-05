The rumors of Trump's death are out of control. For what?





Did President Donald Trump are dead? No. Still, many online insisted the opposite.

During the Labor Day weekend, rumors on the Internet abounded the president's health. These rumors seem to have been fed by the lack of recent public appearances of Trump, as well as photos that seemed to show bruises on the president's right hand. Other photos that showed Trump's right hand covered with makeup did not help reduce speculation either.

The online speech reached such a fever that Trump himself finally commented, by discussing a press conference on September 2 of the Oval Office, his first public appearance since August 26.

“I did not do any (press conferences) for two days, and they said:” There must be something wrong with him “, Trump told journalists. “Biden would not do them for months, you would not see it, and no one has ever said that there was never nothing wrong with him, and we know that he was not in the greatest form.”

Trump is not the first political figure to face a meticulous examination and he will certainly not be the last. Remember rumors concerning senator Mitch McConnell who circulated after frozen at a press conference? Or the control of President Joe Biden was confronted throughout his mandate which reached a boiling point after his debate performance against Trump?

According to mental health experts, there are many nuances in terms of speculation on the health of a politician. Although a personal subject, experts say that, on the whole, politicians have a duty to be transparent on personal health issues with the public. And, at a time when rumors fly so quickly online, they should not be surprised when the rumors extremely Tri on do either.

“It is not ethical for health practitioners to diagnose people from afar, whether it is a celebrity or a politician,” said Amy Morin, psychotherapist and the therapist Amy Morin, previously said USA Today. “But it may be important to ensure that someone in a position of power is treated by a professional to ensure that he always has the capacity to perform the tasks allocated to their position.”

Why the rumor Internet “Trump Is Dead” has become out of control

Rumors and gossips have existed since the dawn of humanity. What is new, however, is the speed at which they travel now, thanks to the Internet.

When a rumor implies a well -known or powerful figure like a politician or a celebrity that only adds to the intrigue.

“This is there before the internet. It's just now that we have a medium where he goes around the world in a few seconds,” said psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis. “Whenever this implies someone in power, it especially gets a lot of traction.”

Rumors have also spread faster when there is at least a hint of truth or what seems to be the truth at a glance. No, Trump is not dead and there is no evidence that he is currently at the dawn of death. But the White House was opened on some of the president's medical problems. It was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common venous condition, said the White House in July, after photos showed visible in the legs and bruises on his right hand. The doctor of the White House Sean Barbabella described the condition in the “Benin and common” Amémoas and the marks on his hand as “in accordance with the minor irritation of the soft tissue of the frequent handshake”.

Another reason why people can be attracted to health rumors to world leaders in particular, says Sarkis is that contemplation of the worst scenarios is the way people face.

“Sometimes our systems are on high alert, because it happens now?” Said Sarkis. “We know that by the constitution what is going on, but we do not know what it will look like.”

In addition, for the better or for the worst, rumors and gossip are also a means by which people find links with each other, which people are desperately looking for at a time when feelings of loneliness remain high.

“There is a kind of community around this rumor,” explains Sarkis. “Formerly, before the internet, you called someone to whom you hadn't talked for a while … But, on the internet, you get followers.”

Should politicians approach rumors of viral health? It's complicated

Health is a sensitive subject. All people owe the world an explanation when false rumors about them have spread.

But, with politicians, it's different. The public relies on their ability to exercise the tasks for which they were elected. Ensuring to the public that they are physically capable is important, according to experts.

“There may be situations where political leaders has an impact directly on their ability to exercise its functions,” said Brad Fulton, associate professor of management and social policy at Theindiana University in USA Today. “In these cases, there could be a legitimate public interest to know their state of health. However, such discussions should avoid being speculative or sensational.”

Whatever the case, when you consider personal health issues, Fulton has added: “It is important to balance the law of audiences to information with individuals, the right to privacy.”

Contribution: David Oliver, Francesca Chambers and Kinsey Crowley

