UK MS reform does not exclude the party to the abolition of Senedd

“ So, if that happens to a point where we, not even we, can make it work for the country of Wales, then we must ask ourselves why he is there ''

The reform does not exclude the withdrawal of the Senedd, according to the very first MS representing the party. In July, Ms. Laura Anne Jones defected the conservatives to join the reform. And, speaking at the two -day conference of Reform UK which will be held in NEC in Birmingham, she said that it was necessary to wonder if it added value to the country.

She said: “We have to try to operate the Seedd for the inhabitants of Wales, but if this is not the case, we must ask ourselves if the Seedd really adds value to Wales.”

After the conference, she said to the BBC Wales: “So if it happens to a point where we, not even we, can make it work for Wales, then we must wonder why he is there.

“As a party, we do not exclude anything.

“If you lived in Wales, would you like to see him continue if it does not work for Wales?”

“We first want to ensure that the Seedd is working for the inhabitants of Wales.

“This is our priority.”

Elsewhere, the former high-level curator, Nadine Dorries, defected to reform the United Kingdom on the eve of her party conference. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the ex-secretary to culture said that the conservative party died and called on its members to turn to the future. For the biggest stories in Wales, Register for our daily newsletter here

The survey by more in the reform base of the reform has become more common, with a narrower gender difference, spread and wider views closer to the average British on most social issues, although immigration remains the concern defining the parties.

Some 40% of current supporters supported the United Kingdom's reform in 2024 and others have since passed from work and conservatives, or were non-response.

The survey revealed that supporters of the British reform gave more importance to immigration than the average voter, some 86% would support a reduction in net migration against 58% of the broader public.

In June, we pointed out how the first Yougov model of the new Parliament predicted that the reform party was on the right track to win the most seats, if an election took place this year. He noted at the time that, if an election was held tomorrow, his central projection of estimates showed that work would lose his majority, falling to 178 seats.

In doing so, he would become the second party at a certain distance, in a suspended parliament in which Reform UK would be the greatest force. He said that, according to his data and models, the Nigel Farages party would come out of an election with 271 seats, an enormous improvement compared to its total of 2024, placing the party close to the government.

He also found that Plaid Cymru would progress, won three additional constituencies.