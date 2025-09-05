“Questions concerning Palestine cannot be discussed without the Palestinians: the Minister of Foreign Affairs





Hakan Fidan claims that efforts continue to advance the recognition of the Palestins, ensuring that his voice is represented in the United Nations General Assembly despite the cancellations of the visas for Palestinian officials

By Busranur Keskinkilic and Fatma Zehra Solmaz Ankara / Istanbul (AA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that questions about Palestine cannot be discussed without the Palestinians, after the cancellation of visas for Palestinian officials who were to go to the United States for the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. During his visit to the Turkish Press Federation in Ankara, Fidan answered a question about the cancellation of visas, including for the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, who was to attend the meeting later this month. Stressing that the problem is sensitive, said Fidan: from the first day, we worked very intensively. He explained that each year in September, all states present their declarations on current issues within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly. This year, with the initiative of certain countries and with the support of Trkiye, it was decided to hold a conference on Palestine at the UN. “” “Some major Western countries, mainly France and Belgium, which have not yet recognized Palestine as a state have declared that they will take measures to recognize it,” he said. Fidan stressed that the cancellation of visas, including Abbas, had two technical aspects: it is not that Palestine cannot participate as a state. As you know, Palestine has a permanent mission there. The permanent representative can participate in the sessions of the General Assembly in the name of the Palestine State. “” He added that the problem is inevitable under the United Nations Charter, but as the visas have been refused, Abbas may not be able to attend. When the announcement was made for the first time, the organization of seven members of the Islamic Cooperation League contact group quickly published a declaration calling for the erroneous and insisting decision that it should be corrected, he said. Fidan stressed that, on the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, two distinct efforts were underway: first, an intensive effort within our own ministry – what types of alternative measures could be applied? What options exist? We also presented this work extended to our president. We have had several alternative proposals on this subject. Fidan said talks took place with Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan and Oman. “We have consulted all the actors concerned and observed the following: our Palestinian brothers, in particular, are determined to ensure that this program in New York is not disrupted and that the activities related to the recognition of the state of Palestine can take place, he said. However, which our Palestinian brothers consider the most important at this stage is the recognition of the State of Palestine, in particular by permanent members of the Security Council France. “. “They consider this as a priority advantage for the Palestinian cause. We have made our internal assessments on this subject. We have presented it in detail to our president. Although the neighboring Arab countries are also very critical, they believe that the greatest advantage lies in the recognition of the state of Palestine by other actors, and therefore supports the continuation of the program in New York, he said.

