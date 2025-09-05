Donald Trump targets the oil trade in India with Russia, says that he is still getting along very well with the PM Modi





A few hours after saying that the United States had “lost” India and Russia in China, US President Donald Trump said that it was “very disappointed” that India continues to buy large oil volumes in Russia, adding that his administration had imposed a very large price in New Delhi in response. “I was very disappointed that India buys as much oil, as you know, from Russia. And I told them that. We put a very large price on India. Price of 50%, a very high price,” Trump told journalists when asked for his previous article suggesting that Washington had “lost” India at China. Despite his criticism, Trump underlined his personal relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I get along very well with Modi, as you know. He's great. He was here a few months ago,” said Trump. He also recalled a light moment of the recent visit to the White House of the PM Modi. “We went to the Rose Garden and it was, the grass was so wet. A place so terrible to have a press conference. I said, let's use a beautiful, emblematic white stone of the White House. And it was very well received,” said Trump. “But we had a press conference on the grass. It was my last press conference that I had on the grass, because everyone sank. Trump shares a photo of PM, Putin, XI together It comes just after Trump shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social account of truth, where he is seen with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet Tianjin. A few hours earlier, the American president hinted that the links between Washington and New Delhi had hit the bottom, saying that the United States had “lost” India and Russia against “darkest China”. His remarks occurred a few days after the three leaders were seen together at the top of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin were one of several world leaders who attended the Tianjin SCO summit organized by Xi Jinping in China. The camaraderie between the three leaders was underlined as “a turning point” and “a new world order” in the midst of the tariff war waged by the American president. The bilateral links India-US saw their lowest point in the years following the 50% prices imposed by Trump in New Delhi last month. The United States has taken basic prices of 25% and an additional 25% levy from the continuous purchase of Russian oil by India. – ends Posted by: Singh Satyam Posted on: Sept. 6 2025 Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/us-news/story/very-disappointed-india-would-be-buying-russian-oil-i-get-along-pm-modi-trump-glbs-2782801-2025-09-06 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos