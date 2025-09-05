



Washington (AP) After campaign months for the Nobel Peace Prize, President Donald Trump sent a strongly different message on Friday when he signed a decree aimed at renamed the Ministry of Defense as Ministry of War.

Trump said the switch was intended to report to the world with which the United States was a force with which it was necessary to count, and he complained that the name of the Ministry of Defenses was awake.

I think it sends a message of victory. I think it really sends a message of strength, Trump said about change when he authorized the Ministry of War as a secondary title for the Pentagon.

The Congress must officially authorize a new name, and several of Capitol Hill's closest supporters proposed legislation earlier Friday to codify the new name.

But there were already quarters of cosmetics. The Pentagons website has gone from defense.gov to War.gov. Panels were exchanged around HegSeth's office while more than a dozen employees were watching. Trump said there would also be a new stationery.

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth, whom Trump began to qualify as the war secretary, said at the signature ceremony that was going to be in attack, not only in defense, using maximum lethality that will not be politically correct.

The attempted rebranding was another rhetorical salvo in Trump's efforts to reshape the American army and uproot what he described as a progressive ideology. Basics have been renamed, transgender soldiers have been prohibited and military websites have been reduced by positions honoring the contributions of women and minorities.

The republican president insisted that his difficult speech does not contradict his fixation on the recognition of diplomatic efforts, affirming that peace must be made from a position of force. Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo; and Armenia and Azerbaijan, among others. (He also expressed his frustration of not having brought war between Russia and Ukraine as quickly as he wanted.)

I think I got peace because it was strong, said Trump, echoing peace by the force of force associated with President Ronald Reagan

When Trump finished his remarks on the army, he rejected Hegseth and General Dan Caine, president of the chiefs of joint staff, of the room.

I'm going to let these people return to the Ministry of War and understand how to keep peace, said Trump.

Florida's republican representative, Greg Steube, proposed legislation to the House to officially change the name of the department.

From 1789 to the end of the Second World War, the American army fought under the banner of the Ministry of War, Steube, an army veteran, in a statement. It is normal for us to pay tribute to their eternal example and to their renowned commitment to lethality in restaurants the name of the Ministry of War to our armed forces.

Sense. Rick Scott, R-Fla., And Mike Lee, Rutah, present complementary legislation in the Senate.

The Ministry of War was created in 1789, then renamed and reorganized through legislation signed by President Harry Truman in 1947, two years after the end of the Second World War. The Ministry of Defense incorporated the Ministry of War, which supervised the army, as well as the Ministry of Navy and the newly created independent Air.

Hegseth complained of not having won a major war since the name was changed. Trump said we never fought to win.

Trump and Hegseth have long spoken to restore the name of the Ministry of War.

In August, Trump told journalists that everyone loved we had an incredible story of victory when it was the Ministry of War. Then we changed it in the Ministry of Defense.

When faced with the possibility that the name change requires a congress act, Trump told journalists who were going to do so.

I am sure that Congress will continue, he said, if we need it.

Trump and Hegseth changed their names in the Pentagon, sometimes avoiding legal requirements.

For example, they wanted to restore the names of nine military bases which once honored the Confederate leaders, who were modified in 2023 following a review mandated by the Congress.

Because the original names were no longer authorized under the law, HegSeth ordered that the bases are named after new people with similar names. For example, Fort Bragg now honors the PFC army. Roland L. Bragg, a recipient of parachutists of the Second World War and Star Silver from Maine, instead of General Confederate Braxton Bragg.

In the case of Fort AP Hill, named after the Lieutenant-General Confederate Ambrose Powell Hill, the Trump administration was forced to choose three soldiers to operate the name change.

The base now honors the soldiers of the PVT Union. Bruce Anderson and 1st SGT. Robert A. Pinn, who contributes the two initials, and Lieutenant-Colonel Edward Hill, whose family name completes the second half of the basic name.

This decision thwarted the Republicans at the Congress who, in July, moved to prohibit the restoration of Confederate Names in the bill on the defense authorization of this year.

The representative Don Bacon of Nebraska, a republican who co -sponsored the previous amendment to withdraw the Confederate names, declared that what this administration was doing, in particular this defense secretary, holds his finger in the eye of the congress by going up and changing the names by the old names.

The Associated Press writer Matt Brown contributed to this report.

