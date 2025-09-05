Why the Modi of India jumped the military extravagance from Xi to China: analysis

Sydney – While the autocratic triumvirate of Xi Jinping of China, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong -un of North Korea were presented in the thoughtful glory of what would be the largest military parade in China, an important figure was absent: Narendra Modi of India.

Modi did what analysts say they are a clearly calculated appearance before the Shanghai cooperation organization's summit parade, probably as a message to US President Donald Trump that his rates and prices claims to have resolved The recent Indo-Pakistani conflict was not welcome. But the Indian Prime Minister then left the country, rather than staying two more days to attend the XI event alongside other regional leaders.

Modi's distance against XI seemed to point out that, even if Modi sees economic advantages with improved relationships, it is not ready for a fundamental change in the historically heavy dynamics between the two great powers, which share a disputed border where Mortal clashes took place. In addition, the increasingly close relations of China with Pakistan, the Indian neighbor and the periodic enemy, is also a discord.

“India had an armed confrontation with the RPC [the People’s Republic of China] A few years ago, “said Chong Ja Ian, associate professor at the National University of Singapore, at Breaking Defense in an email.” They came out of a conflict with Pakistan supported by the RPC. Politically, Modi cannot be seen approving the glory of the APL. »»

Related: China presents the nuclear triad, new missiles and lasers during the military parade

And there are other fundamental questions that distance the two countries, notes Raji Rajagopalan, principal member of Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI).

“India is also very concerned about Chinese hegemony in Asia often calling for multipolarity, not only in the world, but also in Asia,” he wrote in an email. “In addition, the relationships of India [with Taiwan] have also improved considerably in recent decades, even if India does not formally recognize Taiwan. »»

It is therefore a balance. Modi clearly strives not to cause China, especially since Xi was preparing for the greatest military parade in his country. During the summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization, he and XI spoke to be “development partners” And resolving their sometimes fatal border conflicts, an Indian press release said.

There were photos of XI and Moda shaking hand and smiling, but none of the parties was committed to negotiation on border disputes and none of the two teams gave talks to strengthen national security cooperation.

China's strength show, under control

XI has organized increasingly important military parades every two years since 2015, China displaying “more recent and more impressive weapons, and more radical declarations of China power and ambition. This year is no exception, because it marks the largest military parade in China, “said Bethany Allen, Chinese chief analyst at Aspi.

“This is in accordance with the constantly increasing defense budget for China, which has increased by 6 to 8% each year in the past 10 years. So each year marks the largest defense budget of China-notable not so much for this year's individual expenses, but for Beijing's commitment to a constant increase over time,” she said.

This allowed China to deploy the largest navy in the world by ship number, to make a range of advanced aircraft, including the J-35, to build a range of hypersonic missiles, to modernize its command and control systems and launch complex military satellites. But the Popular Liberation Army did not fight war because it was outdone by a relatively tiny Vietnam in 1979, which Xi and other Chinese leaders clearly said they know. Now they try to train and equip troops with the necessary standard.

“It is clear that the industrial basis of the defense of the RPC is immense,” wrote Jong. “They can certainly produce numbers with very high levels of sophistication. What we don't know about the parade is how this equipment could actually work. ”

The undeniably impressive show of a large number of troops performing impeccably executed parade exercises does not answer the question that Jong raises. Australian Chinese analyst John Blaxland told the defense in an email he Think that XI exhibitions “compensate for a feeling of deeply assisted insufficiency”.

“The impeccable display suggests that the fixation is more on the precision of the mass appearances of goose soldiers than on the substance of a joint combat force, network network and on the operational level,” said Blaxland, currently chief of the DC office of the Australian National University. “Yes, the Chinese parade was an impressive show. But like a pocket village, the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] is focused on the invincibility of messaging while hiding the feeling of round insufficiency that comes with a generation of military practitioners without operational experience. »»

However, Putin and Kim can help offset the thin experience of China. The troops of Putin and Kim fight together in Ukraine and almost certainly share their lessons with XI. And this is what really makes this parade different from those who preceded, wrote Allen.

“What is new this year is the meaning of solidarity and the common goal between China, Russia and North Korea, as leaders of all [three] Countries have attended the parade together, “she wrote.” This symbolizes their growing confidence in an authoritarian and non-Western challenge to the liberal and democratic order led by the United States which has shaped the world over the past 80 years. »»