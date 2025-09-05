



Trump restores the “War Department” as a secondary title of the Defense Department

President Donald Trump has signed a decree authorizing the DIA of the defense. Pete Hegseth to use the Ministry of War as a secondary name for the Pentagon.

Washington President Donald Trump ordered his administration to rename the Ministry of Defense The “Ministry of War”, bringing a name for a cabinet abandoned in 1947 to correspond to what the White House officials call a new “warrior ethics”, he instilled in the armed forces.

Trump has signed a decree making the Ministry of War a new “secondary name” for the Ministry of Defense.

This decision allows the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to use titles such as “Department of War”, “Secretary of War” and “Deputy Secretary for War” in the official correspondence of the Government and communications without officially changing the name of the ministry, which would require the action of the Congress.

“We won the First World War. We won the Second World War. We won everything before that and between the two,” said Trump before signing order in the oval office. “And then we decided to wake up and we changed the name for the Ministry of Defense. So we are going to the Ministry of War.”

Ironically, Trump's return to the Ministry of War comes when he tried to get started as a peacemaker in several international conflicts, while bending the power of the American army.

“I think it is a much more appropriate name, especially in the light of the world at the moment. We have the strongest soldiers in the world,” said Trump. “I think we had peace because we are strong.”

Shortly after Trump signed the order, the official Pentagon website redirected visitors to War.gov. Hegseth has updated his profile on X to reflect the change. And the secretary published a video showing the sign “Secretary of Defense” on the door of his office being withdrawn and replaced by “Secretary of War”.

Under the ordinance, all departments and executive agencies are required to recognize and adapt to change to the “Department of War” in internal and external communications. The ordinance also requests HegSeth to recommend legislative and executive actions to constantly rename the United States Ministry of Defense to the American Department of War.

“It is not only a question of renamed. It is a question of restoring,” said Hegseth. “The words count. He restores, as you guided to us, Mr. President, restaurant the warrior ethics, restaurants victory and clarity as a final state, restoring intentionality to the use of force.”

Hegseth added: “The War Department will fight in a decisive way, not endless conflicts. It will be fighting to win, not to lose. We are going to go in offense, not only in defense. Maximum lethality, not lukewarm legality. Violent effect, not politically correct.”

The Trump administration did not provide costs to change the references of the Ministry of Defense to the Government Ministry of War.

“We know how to rename without getting crazy,” said Trump, adding that changes will be undertaken “not in the most expensive way”.

The Ministry of War was created in 1789 as a department of origin of the cabinet supervising the US military. A separate department of the Navy was created the same year.

The Ministry of War was dissolved after the Second World War by the National Security Act of 1947, which merged the departments of the army and the navy and created a new air force, jointly known as the National Military establishment (NME), during the presidency of Harry Truman.

The NME was renamed from the Ministry of Defense in 1949. Among the reasons why the name was chosen, according to historians, to point out that the United States has prioritized wars in the nuclear era of the World War II.

Hegseth declared that he agreed with Trump that “we have not won a major war” since abandoning the name of the war department in 1947, adding “it was not to denigrate our war fighters” in Korean wars and Vietnam and conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We are going to raise warriors,” said HegSeth about the name change, “not just the defenders”.

Rendering Joey Garrison on x @joeygarrison.

