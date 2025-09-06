Nadine Dorries, then secretary of culture, London, July 2022. Photo: Ian Davidson / Alamy

Nadine Dorries is a woman whose whole life seems to be led after lunch.

Since she became Minister of the Cabinet, she had spent her days strutting in a deceived pride with her head high: a fairly simple task, because her head was clearly not curved by content. And as you would expect, his ascent to a high office had been entirely motivated by the ego, it's just that he was not her EGO: It was Boris Johnsons, who apparently promoted it for looking lush during the PMQs, his eyes illuminated from the inside by the dancing light of an idiotic lantern.

His first brush with politics set the tone for everything that had happened since: the constituency of Hazel Grove had been a higher target seat for the Conservatives in 2001, but Nadine shaken. The decision to select it as a candidate divided the local party between those who thought that she was a complete moron and those who knew it for sure.

A few days after being selected, she was again deselected, especially because and it is difficult to believe, but that is what the reports say that she had not even been able to obtain the Year of birth directly on his request to stand up. However, hardly she had been deselected as she was again reselered, due to the Central Conservative Office exerting pressure on the local party. The headquarters estimated that the selection of more female candidates would burn the reputation of the parties, and seemed quite concerned about the fact that one of these candidates being Nadine Dorries instantly relieved it. As his good works were finished, the Conservatives admitted having canceled their chances of Win Hazel Grove. Dowries had converted an almost determined electoral victory into one more loss than 9,000 votes.[iii]

She was held again in the Mid Bedfordshire, a seat which had become vacant because the previous conservative deputy, Jonathan Sayeed, had removed the whip when he was discovered that Hed directed a dubious touch line showing rich people around Parliament in exchange for money. Dorries was clearly eager to correct his reputation as a predecessors for having put on public responsibilities, which is why She attended only two percent of meetings From the parliamentary committee to which she was appointed, while simultaneously reaching a high -level placement on the list of deputies giving very paid jobs to family members. His daughter managed to obtain 45,000 jobs as manager of the office, even if she lived 96 miles from the office she managed.

When a journalist investigated this strange state of affairs, Dorries informed him of his plans to Take your balls on the ground using your own front teeth. However, despite her sterling efforts to charge the media, journalists continued to question Nadines' finances and she said to the BBC that she was the victim of a witch hunt.

But here is the thing with witch hunters. Sometimes they catch a witch.

Dorries who said once, I never do anything that I know to be wrong and I have common sense by the bucket Then abandoned to be deputy for a month so that she can go to Australia for an appearance on I am a celebrityWhat she justified by saying that it gave her a platform to promote her pro-life opinions.

This also gave her a platform to receive 82,000 appearance fees, and I think we can note it as one of her greatest successes, because she was elected from the show in the blink of an eye, did not mention abortion and tried to persuade the committee of parliamentary standards that she did not declare her costs of appearance because he signed a confidentiality agreement with ITV. When this stratagem did not work, it threatened to plead against the standards commissionerUsing the daring legal argument that she did not like these standards, and would like to operate under different.

Like his career, his threat of dispute was adopted without notice and dorries was suspended from the parliamentary conservative party.

I did not have the whisk removed, she said, after being informed that she had had the whisk removed. The whip was temporarily suspended while I was abroad. And I hope it will be completely reinstated tomorrow. It was not restored tomorrow, and she had to make public apologies to Parliament for the whole eccentric episode.

However, in 2021, Dorries was the toast of the conservative right, by which I mean that it was thick, confident and often found hidden on the floor of the kitchen. Jammyness was more obvious in his appointment as a culture secretary, an event that cannot be explained without the use of the word usurpation.

Her first act as minister was to put pressure for the privatization of Channel 4, because she said that he obtained public money. And the first reality was to sigh with weariness and explain that it is not that Channel 4 is funded, something that Nadine was forced to discover in real time during a restricted committee meeting which redefined the limits of late. Fortunately, she was able to escape all embarrassment with a turn of sentence which is almost Churchillian in her balance, her dignity and her eloquence.

And so although it is yes and that.

Beautiful. We have to put this on our money.

To conclude: the public service is presented in many forms, and the form chosen by Nadine was to add to the gaiety of the nation, while simultaneously decreasing its dignity. It therefore brought a tear to a lot of eye when in February 2023, she announced that she was standing because of what she had the temerity to describe as the conservative parts pure stupidity.

Dorries beef with the party appeared from it Madness one on Boris Johnson, who had told him, Nads, staySomething that she was kind enough to report to a nation that seemed to lack things to laugh. So she sat down well, stirring and breathless, while he promised to Hed reward her with a beautiful juicy peerage. What Johnson did not have him informed of the appointment committee of the Chamber of Lords I have already rejected it as a peerAnd he already knew as much.

Dorries was livid, and because each thought that enters his mind must be instantly shared with the world, like a panda showing her rare baby, she has brought all the supports available to thread the injustice of all this. She said that Boy chic Rishi Sunak had blocked his peerage, and that he did not say the truth, unlike his famous Etonian hero and not Pash and no, Boris Johnson.

Three months after saying that Shed resigned with immediate effect, she had still not gone and had not turned into a gigantic political embarrassment. She didn't have Spoken in parliament for more than a yearAlthough you cannot close it in other places. His local advice urged her to leave strongly formulated letter.

Her parliamentary colleagues could not decide to kiss her, reject it or place it in an animal refuge without Kill. Even Rishi Sunak said she did not properly do a job of deputyAnd the deputies of great-tanker Tory had started to force her from her seat if she did not arise. They just gave him Six other months And then, ooh, just you look.

There are so many reasons why Nadine Dorries will refuse a whole life of unadred political power because there are stars in heaven, in particular that the rejection has spent years standing in a noisy and slightly confused opposition to the unclean political power. For my part, I will lobby for a bill to massively reduce the lords in size, She tweeted in 2018arguing for the posts to be elected. But the official reason given for having refused him a peerage was that she had not agreed to stop being a deputy within the period of six months required. When it was finally, and probably very slowly, explained to dorries, she launched a record connotation and finally, only 81 days after the promise to resign with immediate effect, she was held as a deputy in August 2023.

Tories: the end of an error is published by Byline Books.

