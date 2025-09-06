Trkiye's communications director rents the anadolus role in the documentation of the Gaza genocide at the Stanbul Photo Awards

Politics
By Ruveyda Mina Meral and Fatma Zehra Solmaz
Istanbul (AA) – Trkiyes communications director, Burhanettin Duran, said on Friday that photography is what shortens the distance between perception and reality, noting that atrocities in Palestine and Gaza in recent years have produced striking images.
Addressing the opening of the Stanbul Photo Awards 2025 exhibition, he underlined the documentary power of the medium and congratulated the Anadolu agency to publish books on the Israels Gaza genocide, including the witness and the evidence.
Duran has added that atrocities in Palestine and Gaza in recent years have produced striking images that show the world that more than 63,000 people have been killed, that famine is used as a weapon and that millions of Palestinians are subject to various atrocities. More than showing, they are crying now.
Stressing that to face reality implies many sacrifices, he continued: “In the vision of a fairer world is possible” by our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we work to ensure equal representation and the prevalence of truth in the world media “.
He also added: “In this regard, I believe that the photographs, produced with great effort, will meet their real audience on a platform as prestigious as the Istanbul Photo Awards. Consequently, I congratulate both the Anadolu agency and the workers who have brought these photographs with such devotion.”
“Here, we are not only confronted with sporting images, news, the environment or everyday life. In fact, unfortunately, we also see many events occurring around the world. More specifically, we are faced with reality,” he said.
– a single photograph transmits reality more powerfully than books
Duran stressed that words are sometimes not enough to describe certain moments, and this is when the photographs come into play.
“Photography is what shortens the distance between perception and reality. Today, we will all observe it and see it together during the exhibition. I must also note that it serves as a document in other words, as you know, the Anadolu agency has published books documenting the genocide in Gaza, including a witness entitled.”
Duran said that Israel had killed nearly 250 journalists for documented the genocide, stressing that the recordings they have left silence and stirred the world's conscience.
He added that the photo of Gaza-Deir al-Balah of Palestinian Saeed Jaras, who won the photo of the year at the Stanbul Photo Awards, is a striking example, because it shows the parents crying for their children.
He noted that if volumes could be written on such moments of massacre, only one photograph transmits reality more powerfully than books could never.
Duran expressed his hope of seeing the murderer Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration held responsible for the most difficult sanctions in the international courts and to see the photographs that document him.
He added: In this regard, I would like to emphasize that the Anadolu agency has done exceptional work. The books that evidence and witnesses have been presented as official documents of this crime against humanity to the international criminal court and to the conscience of the public. I hope that these books, witnesses and evidence, will serve as photographs that will contribute to the pursuit of Netanyahu and its network of aggressions, and that we can be proud of this achievement.
Duran pointed out that in today's era of images produced digitally, even the visuals must be verified, in particular with the realities generated by the AI, emphasizing the growing responsibility of the media.
After visiting the exhibition, he told Anadolu journalists that he had seen powerful images reflected humanity around the world, noting the representation of the winning photos of the tragedy in Gaza and atrocities.
He congratulated Anadolu for providing a platform that helps professionals present reality and contributing to a shared collective memory.
