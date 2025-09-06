PM to jump the BRICS meet on Trump's prices, the Lula of Brazil organizes | India News





PM Modi is seen here with Lula in a photo of July 8 in Brasilia -Afp Photo New Delhi: India will be represented in the Virtual Summit of the BRICS that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva will meet on September 8 by the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of leaders will discuss the means to manage Trump's prices, as well as efforts to stimulate multilateralism, and can be followed by a joint declaration. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that Jaishankar would join at the virtual summit.Brazil does not foresee it as an anti-American summit, but Modi's decision to skip the event, even if India is preparing to assume the presidency of the BRICS next year, suggests an effort to balance its participation in the OCS summit which was considered to be a reaffirmation of India's strategic autonomy in the midst of a commercial crisis with Washington.Launching in another diatribe against India for his participation in the BRICS, the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Luxe said that on Friday, India should either support the dollar and the United States, or be ready to pay a 50%rate. Ironically, within the BRICS, India has always categorically rejected the idea of ​​denollarization, the maintenance of its strategy is not part of its strategy.Modi's camaraderie show with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Tianjin also confirmed the point that many have raised on Trump who led India to the weapons of China with its commercial policy.However, as Mea reiterated on Friday, India considers its relations with the United States as important and will continue to continue the agenda that the two countries have committed, hoping that the relationship will continue to advance according to mutual respect and shared interests. India highlighted the importance of mutual respect in the relationship, because senior officials of the Trump administration frequently embark on anti-Indian tirades.Although Brazil and India have been slapped with 50% prices by the American president, in the case of Brazil, it is more political revenge than commerce. Trump has targeted Brazil for the continuation of his political ally, right chief and former president Jair Bolsonaro. Trump imposed an additional 25% rate on India for its purchase of Russian gross. Brazil has so far not announced the names of other leaders who will join the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-to-skip-brics-meet-on-trump-tariffs-brazils-lula-is-hosting/articleshow/123726272.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos