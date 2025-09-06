“ It's not personal '': the governor of Maryland Moore joins Wopt to talk about his excavations in Trump





Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the National Guard in other major democratic cities, including Chicago, New Orleans and Baltimore, who claims to have a “out of control” crime.

Trump, who declared earlier this week on social networks that DC was now “without crime” following his emergency federal statement weeks ago, has been put on sending the application of federal laws to Baltimore, whom he called a “hellish hole” at a press conference on Tuesday.

Trump said, as president, “he has the right to do so, because I have the obligation to protect this country. And that includes Baltimore ”.

The decline of leaders of targeted cities and governors of their state continues.

Maryland Wes Moore Governor joined Anne Kramer and Shawn Anderson from Wop to speak more of the president's latest threats.

Listen to the interview below:

The transcription below has been slightly modified for more clarity.

Anne Kramer:

The president has just said this week that the inhabitants of Baltimore wanted the federal agents to come and take crime under control in the city. He even described Baltimore as “Hellhole”. Can you really do something to prevent federal police from coming to Baltimore? And if so, what can you do?

The governor of Maryland Wes Moore:

This is why I was very clear that what the president urges and what the president speaks with the activation of the National Guard is not durable. I mean, it literally spends more than a million dollars a day for the National Guard to rasting the mulch and collects garbage. It is not evolving, and it is also a violation of the 10th amendment and the rights of individual states.

So, my declaration that I will not allow the Maryland National Guard to be able to patrol our cities, because it is not aligned by the mission or the mission either. And so we are very clear about what the Constitution holds and defends, on the presidential limitations begin and the end, and also what my responsibilities are as commander of the Maryland National Guard.

Shawn Anderson:

Now you have been hard enough for President Trump here in recent weeks. Are your answers the right way to follow when it comes to managing the president, say, compared to the mayor of DC Muriel Bowser, a democrat as well. She seems to be walking much more carefully on the line, even by analyzing her comments on the president.

Tell us about the different approaches here in the treatment of President Trump.

Moore:

Well, it is not personal between me and the president. I mean, the president's attack, and frankly, the ignorant comments that he continues to make the oval office, he tries to make me against me. It is not, in my opinion, anything on me and him. It is about me by defending my people. It is about me to protect the Marylanders.

And when you make these comments saying that Baltimore is a hellish hole or a death scape; When you comment on our children, saying that they are “natural born killers”; When you talk about doing things like withdrawing the financing of the key bridges that you have never authorized in the first place; When you say that you are not going to support our people in western Maryland, who had to undergo historical floods; When you dismiss our federal workers and Maryland has made more federal workers transfer than any state in this country.

When you come after our people, people know that I am a soldier and that I will fight and protect our people, and that's all I do. It's not about trying to fight Donald Trump. It's about fighting for Marylanders.

Kramer:

Is there a room for maneuver there? So if President Trump came to you and said, “Hey, I recognize the fact that crime takes control in Baltimore. But would you like more help from federal agents? I could send them.” Because, yes, the violent crimes, especially the murders, are in Baltimore, but the inhabitants of the city of Baltimore still complain of cars, of armed robbery in places like Harbor East, Fells Point, Fed Hill. Reflections on this subject?

Moore:

I am very clear that my number one priority is public security, and if a person does not feel safe, then we will not stop for anything to ensure that everyone in our communities is safe.

We look at very encouraging results, and it is not only homicides, these are non -fatal shootings, it is car flight, it is carjacking. It is at all levels, this year on the other, we are down more than 25% in almost all statistical categories of Baltimore and in our state. We are therefore very proud of progress made in the state of Maryland, even if we know that work is not done.

And I told the president that we would make us absolutely accept ourselves and with gratitude federal support on things that really make sense. And so instead of doing things like cutting $ 30 million in violence prevention programs, which he did, instead of doing things like proposing as in his proposed budget, where he reduced the funding of the FBI and ATF, we would like to have more support for the FBI and the ATF and to get these illegal weapons out of our neighborhoods and our streets.

We would like to be able to have more support for local police, the way in our state budget, I in fact increased the financing of local police by historical figures in the state of Maryland. We would welcome absolutely more federal supports. But what I do not want are performative measures like advancing the National Guard within our communities to make jobs for which they are not even trained.

Anderson:

President Trump said he would plan to retain the funding of the replacement bridge in this word war with you. Can he do that?

Moore:

The president has never authorized the financing of the key deck, the president cannot therefore withdraw funding from the key deck.

The key funding of the bridge was authorized by the congress, and the congress was those, the Republicans and the Democrats, who understood that the port of Baltimore is a crucial path for our American economy, that two thirds of the country receive their goods from the port of Baltimore, and the key is an absolutely historic and important measure to ensure that you have a fully functioning Baltimore port.

Thus, the President of the United States does not have the power to withdraw funding from the key deck. Only the congress can do so, and I do not think that the congress would like the hamstrings by making a decision like moving away from the 100% cost agreement that we have between the state of Maryland and our federal government.

