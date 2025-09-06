



Rosie Odonnell retaliated after President Donald Trump has renewed his threats to abolish his long -standing sworn enemy from his American citizenship.

After having Siride with Trump for almost two decades, Odonnell moved to Ireland in January with his youngest child, Clay, in response to his return to the White House.

Trump on Wednesday evening participated in an assignment on his social media platform Truth Social in the middle of the bipartite clamor for the release of Epstein files.

He started by sharing a deformed photo of Odonnell in which his face had been digitally stretched.

As mentioned above, we seriously think of removing citizenship from Rosie Odonnerells. She is not a big American and is, in my opinion, unable to be! Trump wrote.

Donald Trump shared a distorted photo of Rosie Odonnell on Truth Social (Truth Social)

Banish myself again? Logan Roy would be proud, Odonnell responded Thursday on Instagram in a reference to the Brian media magnate successively.

Epstein survivors are the calculation and your cast iron throne, added the actor.

Trump repeated his request on Wednesday that the Epstein affair is a democrat hoax that never ends, who made survivors furious.

The president made similar comments on the citizenship of Odonnerells on Truth Social in July.

Due to the fact that Rosie Odonnell is not in the best interest of our big country, I seriously think of removing her citizenship, he wrote.

It is a threat to humanity and should stay in the wonderful country of Ireland, if they want. May God bless America!

It didn't take long for Odonnell to answer.

Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump have been enemies since 2006 (Getty)

She posted a photo of Trump with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Instagram, and wrote: Hey Donald Youre has shaken you again? 18 years later and I still live without rent in this collapse brain.

She continued: do you want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a mandarin aerosol tanning.

The president does not have the power to remove anyone from citizenship, but since his return to the White House, Trump has sought to end the citizenship of the right of birth, guaranteed to the Americans under the 14th amendment to the Constitution.

The 14th amendment said: all people born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to jurisdiction, are citizens of the United States and the State in which they reside.

Long -tail actors with Trump go back to 2006 when she was a host on the view.

Briefly touch on her relationship with the current president in March, she said: I knew that it would really impose me emotionally to have it to do [live in Trumps America]. I am therefore very happy that we made the decision we made.

Odonnell said he was heartbreaking to see what's going on politically in the United States, but thanked the people of Ireland for welcoming him. It was quite wonderful, I must say. People are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I am very grateful.

