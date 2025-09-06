Boris Johnson: My audience with young men ready to die to prevent China from grasping vital technology that would put its hands around the western trachea

I sit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei with a tropical storm that goes from crackers to the outside, and at the end of lunch, I decide to ask the crucial question.

Like everyone I met in Taiwan, this political, diplomatic and commercial brain group told me about the growing threat of a Chinese invasion.

They described intimidation, dragging on the internet, lies, propaganda and hysterical shows of Chinese armed force in Taiwan waters: shouting jets above, live fire operations, destroyers coming in a mustache of Taiwanese boats, even blockade and simulated interruptions.

They explained to me how Taiwan reacts by increasing their defense expenses, intensifying their training. But we all know that this is not really the problem, not when an island of only 23 million people are opposed to the Liberation Army of the Peoples.

The key calculation The thing that military planners will really want to know, both in Beijing and Washington, is the way Taiwanese would react.

Do you want you? I ask the assembly company.

I will fight, said the young man on my left, instantly, and a few other men sound their assent.

Then there is a break because we all know what it means. This means slaughter, horrible and useless slaughter on both sides. It would not be easy for Beijing to take Taiwan, which is at least 80 miles from the continent and with rocky cliffs on a large part of the coast.

But most of the analyzes predict that without helping, Taiwanese would sooner or later be overwhelmed. This would mean, of course, an absolute strategic disaster for the West, because Taiwan is now 95% of the advanced chips necessary for artificial intelligence.

This means that if Xi Jinping takes Taiwan, he will have his thumbs on the trachea of ​​the newest and most precious technology of the 21st century. And if Beijing makes Taiwan look at the map, he will have a huge foot in the first island chain between Japan and the Philippines, and a considerably increased scope to project Chinese force into the Pacific.

More importantly, an invasion would mean the violent reversal of a democratic government in the total contempt for the wishes of Taiwanese when Chinese pretension in Taiwan is without merit.

For most of the history recorded until the arrival of European settlers in the 17th century, the inhabitants of Taiwan were 16 unintelligible Austronesian tribes. It was only the Dutch and Spanish invaders who began to import Chinese on the continent.

In 1683, representatives of the Qing dynasty arrived and although they brought many more Chinese Han and considerably changed the demographic balance, there were still large parts of the island which they did not control.

This partial colonization of Qing China continued until 1895, when the island fell to the Japanese, which was to govern Taiwan for the next 50 years.

This is one of the most curious characteristics of modern taiwan that many people are in no case entirely hostile to the memory of this time. Whatever the horrors that the Japanese have inflicted on Korea or in continental China, the legacy here seems more mixed.

The Japanese gave roads and ports to Taiwan and even the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in which we are seated, a large structure of stone in the 1930s of stone and white stucco.

The elderly can speak Japanese. Today, Taiwanese still use a handful of Japanese loan words, such as the words for the taxi driver (Unchan) or the lunch box (Bento). I ask them where they go on vacation and they all, almost without exception, say that they go to Japan.

Chiang Kai-Shek fled to Taiwan in 1949, where the Communists of his dream of governing China governed the island with an iron fist

XI has at some point threatened to take Taiwan by 2027, and since we must take it seriously, the question is how to stop it

While my hosts rush to explain it, there is a simple reason for the apparent print with which they remember imperial Japan and it is because their administration seemed benign in comparison with what came afterwards.

It was the regime of Generalissimo Chiang Kai-Shek of the Kuomintang, who helped to defeat the Japanese in 1945, and expelled them from Taiwan, but which then lost the Chinese civil war in Mao and the Communists.

Chiang Kai-Shek fled to Taiwan in 1949, where the Communists of his dream of governing China governed the island with an iron fist. We remember him now for having established white terror and the longest period in the world of martial law.

It was only when he died in 1975 that Taiwan began to become what he is today: a buzzing and prosperous democracy with fiercely contested elections and a free press. It is partly because Taiwan is free that it was so successful economically and technologically dynamic, especially in the field of semiconductors.

Creativity generally goes hand in hand with freedom of thought and freedom of expression, and brilliant people in the whole like to live in free societies. This is one of the reasons why Taiwanese are so completely determined not to become another province of Communist China. Like the rest of us, they can see the tragedy of Hong Kong.

They can see what is happening when China takes up the complete betrayal of all the promises that China made in Great Britain, first to Mrs. Thatcher in 1984, then to the transfer in 1997.

The Chinese cynically put the unique model to rebuild, two systems; They rubbed elections, imprisoned journalists, disappeared from dissidents and demonstrators of tears.

By looking at Hong Kong, it is not surprising that the Taiwanese are increasingly passionate about the defense of their de facto political independence.

Many of them said they had a shared identity: the first and the second Chinese. In a survey this year, 77% say they are only Taiwanese.

This is why Xi Jinping thinks that the question is so urgent; This is why he wants to suffocate Taiwan for the obvious reason that he is a communist and that he does not want a flourishing and independent Chinese democracy at his door.

XI has at some point threatened to take Taiwan by 2027, and since we must take it seriously, the question is how to stop it. The United States is already legally determined to Armer Taiwan, and it is difficult to see how an American president could allow such a geo-strategic disaster that the loss of democratic Taiwan and producer of chips.

If America is involved, it is difficult to see countries like Great Britain and Australia doing nothing.

Let us hope and pray that Xi drees the good lesson of the Poutines disaster in Ukraine that war is unpredictable and that when people fight for their independence, they fight with a passion which is almost impossible to beat.

These people want to be free. They don't want to be governed by Beijing. They learned the Hong Kong lesson that Beijing Communist Insurance are not to be trusted.

We must pray to never come to war and in balance, I still do not think that will be the case.

But if this is the case, I think the Taiwanese will fight and I doubt that they will be alone.