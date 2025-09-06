Holguin return to Cyprus next week

The United Nations Maria Angela Holguin will return to Cyprus next weekSecretary General Antonio Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric's spokesperson, confirmed on Friday evening.
He confirmed that she would meet President Nikos Christdoulides on September 12 and the Cypriot Turkish chef Ersin Tatar on September 15, while holding meetings with other Cypriot officials during her stay on the island.
His visit had initially been scheduled for September 1, but the United Nations spokesperson for the Peace of Cyprus (Unficyp), Siddic Aleem, informed the Mail in Cyprus at the time that This plan was to be postponed due to an unforeseen problem.
His meetings with Christudoulides and Tatar will become before a planned trilateral meeting involving the pair and guterres.
No fixed date has yet been set for this meetingAlthough the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly is expected to start on Monday, and the high -level week is expected to start two weeks later on September 23.
During this week, CHRISTODOULIDES, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis should all give addresses to the General Assembly alongside the leaders of all the other Member States of the UN.
At the general meeting of recent years, Erdogan had been among the first speakers and said that the federal model for a solution to the Cyprus problem had completely deposited its validity.
He added that there are two distinct states and two distinct peoples on the island of Cyprus, and that The acquired rights of Turkish Cypriots, namely sovereign equality and their equal international status, must be recommendedAnd their isolation must end.
Christdoulides had responded in his speech the next day, claiming that illegality resulting from the invasion, the assault and the use of force cannot be recognized and that international law is not on the menu.
Mitsotakis then spoke at the end of the week, saying that a two -state solution to the Cyprus problem cannot occur and can be accepted, and reaffirm its support for countries to a federal and bicommunal federal solution.
Such a solution, he said, must involve Sovereignty, citizenship and an international personalityIn accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Councils.
After this year's general assembly, a new extended meeting, involving the two parts of Cyprus, the UN, and the three guarantor islands, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, Isset take place before the end of the year, probably after the election of Cypriot leadership in Cypriot, which should take place on October 19.
This election will see that Tatar is challenged by former Cypriot Prime Minister Turkish Erhurman, who pleads for a return to negotiations on the basis of a federal solution.
Holguin recently visited Cyprusin JulyOrganizing meetings with Christudoulides and Tatar before the most recent meeting, the Cyprus problem in New York.