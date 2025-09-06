The Trump administration asks the judges to block the reinstatement of the FTC commissioner





The federal government asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to temporarily suspend a decision by a Federal Court of Appeal which forces the Trump administration to reintegrate a commissioner in the Federal Commerce Commission that President Donald Trump dismissed this spring. In a 30 -page file, the American general solicitor D. John Sauer wrote that the case was indistinguishable from previous disputes in which the court blocked similar efforts to force the reintegration of senior officials.

SAUER also asked the court to process his file as a request under examination without waiting for the American court of appeal for the circuit of the District of Columbia to reign over governments, a maneuver known as CERT before judgment.

Although the case arrives before the court on his emergency file, he sets up another test of the capacity of presidents to dismiss the heads of agencies of several independent members, as well as the weight according to which the previous supreme courts on his emergency file should take away in the future.

The Federal Trade Commission describes its mission as protecting the public from deceptive or unfair commercial practices and unfair competition methods through the police, advocacy, research and education. He has five commissioners, who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate; No more than three of the commissioners can come from a political party. The president can only withdraw a commissioner from his functions of ineffectiveness, negligence of duty or embezzlement in office.

In March, Trump dismissed Rebecca Slaughter, appointed Democrat at the FTC. Trump told Slaughter that allowing him to stay at the Commission would be incompatible with [the] Administrative priorities.

Slaughter went to the Federal Court in Washington, DC, to challenge the legality of his dismissal. American district judge Loren Alikhan ordered the Trump administration to reintegrate the slaughter. (Alvaro Bedoya, another named Democrat who was dismissed at the same time as Slaughter and joined his trial, finally resigned from the Commission, citing financial reasons.)

The Trump administration went to the American Court of Appeal for the Columbia district circuit, asking this court to put Alikhans out of hold during its appeal. By a 2-1 vote, the Court of Appeal refused to do so.

In an unsigned opinion, judges Patricia Millett and Nina Pillard explained that the Trump administration had no chance of prevailing on appeal, a key point to decide to grant temporary compensation. The decision of the supreme courts of 1935 in Humphreys executor c. United States, in which the judges have confirmed the constitutionality of the Federal Commerce Commission for the Protection of Referral Caused for the Federal Commerce Commissioners, applies fully here, they have reasoned.

The majority has recognized that, in other procedures on the emergency file, the Supreme Court had allowed the president to withdraw the members of the National Council for Labor Relations, the Merit Systems Protection Board and the Consumer Product Safety Commission without good cause. But these cases, according to the majority, do not allow this court to do the work of the supreme courts to reconsider the decision in the executor executor of Humphreys, in particular when this dispute implies the same agency as in the executor executor of Humphreys and, by contrary to the previous procedure) would not require an extension of the executor of Humphreys to a new context.

In a dissident opinion, judge Neomi Rao indicated that she would have granted governments to suspend the Alikhans order. In Raos, the previous procedure on the emergency file was practically identical to the Slaughters affair. And even if the move of the Slaughters violated the federal law, she continued, Alikhan went too far by ordering the Trump administration to restore slaughter, because such command (among others) interferes with the exclusive powers of the presidents.

In his file Thursday, Sauer argued that the majority applied too large a reading of the executor of Humphreys that the Court has since repudiated. Since Humphreys' executor has been transmitted, the FTC has raised considerable executive power and looks more like agencies at the center of previous emergency file decisions than the 1935 FTC, according to Sauer. This Court concluded that the government was likely to succeed in question to question the reintegration of the NLRB, MSPB and CPSC heads, he wrote. The government is at least as likely to succeed as the FTC here.

