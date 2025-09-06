



President Donald Trump signed an order amending the name of the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of War in all management statements.

Friday, during a signature ceremony of the oval office, Trump said that the name change was part of a broader change in a awakened ideology within the department. He added that it would signal in a new era of military victory.

So we won the First World War. We won the Second World War. We have won everything before that and between the two. And then we decided to wake up, and we changed the name in the Ministry of Defense, said Trump.

We should have won everywhere. We could have won each war, but we really chose to be very politically correct or awake.

Administration officials said the name of the Ministry of War would be used in the official correspondence of the White House and public declarations. But a more permanent change would oblige Congress to adopt new legislation.

To this end, Trump added that he would ask the congress to codify the name.

The new name was largely interpreted as the reflection of a more aggressive foreign policy posture under President Trump.

Since his entry into office for a second term, Trump has supervised bombing campaigns in Yemen, Iran and the Southern Caribbean Sea.

These military actions come despite an inaugural promise to be a peaceful and unifying during his mandate.

The new name, however, has historical roots. The Ministry of Defense was previously called the Ministry of War from 1789 to 1949.

This change of name to the Ministry of Defense followed the Second World War, when the Congress adopted the National Security Act of 1947, which consolidated the branches of the American army within the framework of a single civil department.

Historians say that the transition to the Ministry of Defense was also supposed to report the emphasis on war prevention in the middle of the new threat of nuclear destruction.

During the Friday ceremony Trump suggested that the last name change was linked to the shortage of military victories in the United States in recent decades.

We could have won each war, but we really chose to be very politically correct or awakening. And we are fighting forever, said Trump, probably reflecting on the so-called wars forever, like the American invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

We wouldn't really lose. Husband just fight. Sort of tie. We never wanted to win wars that each of them would have easily won with a few small changes.

Maximum lethality, not lukewarm legality

Following the Friday decree, the American defense secretary will also be called the Secretary of War.

The current occupant of this role, the head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, was at the signature ceremony, and he offered a few words of support for the exchange of name, saying that this helped restore warrior ethics.

The War Department will fight decisively, not endless conflicts. It will fight to win, not to not lose, he said.

Were going to attack, not only in defense. Maximum levility, not lukewarm legality. Violent effect, not politically correct.

Trump has made several name changes since its entry into office, including dubbing the Gulf of Mexico The Gulf of America in federal documents.

He also canceled changes that have seen military sites appointed according to Confederate officials baptized with new nicknames.

Its administration, for example, has stripped the name of Fort Liberty of an army base in North Carolina and returned its name of Confederate inspiration, Fort Bragg.

However, instead of referencing General Confederate Braxton Bragg, the Trumps team said that the restored name would now honor a parachutist of the Second World War, Roland Bragg, instead.

Can you believe that they have changed this name in the last administration a little? But forget it all, we don't have to? Trump said during a speech in June at the base of the army.

I don't know if it could be the same place. Fort Bragg is in it. This is the name, and Fort Bragg, it will always remain.

Trump attributed the reversal to superstition, but his administration has also evolved to reverse the course on diversity initiatives that sought to make the military more welcoming for various demographic data.

Fridays are committed to adopting a more avant-garde approach are also a few days after a fatal air strike on an alleged boat to combat drugs in international waters of the Caribbean Sea.

Trump and his senior officials have promised to make more extrajudicial strikes on alleged criminals, which they call Narco terrorists.

Experts said such strikes had a rare legal basis and raised the risks of civilians, including fishermen and migrants, targeted.

Speaking on Friday, Trump said that the circulation of boats in the strike area, which killed 11 years, has since broken down.

I don't even know the fishermen, he said. They can say that I don't get on the boat. I will not try my luck.

