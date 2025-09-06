The European Human Rights Organization denounces the arrest of a critical Turkish activist of Erdogan





Friday, Ankara, Turkey (AP), a delegation from the Council of Europe denounced the arrest of a Turkish activist for human rights and the activists LGBTQ + who was detained after having made a critical discourse of the Recep Tayyip Erdogan government during a session of Europe leading a human rights defense organization. Enes Hocaogullari, who participated in a March meeting of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, in France, as one of the young delegates, was arrested last month after criticizing The detention of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu and other opposition figures. The 23 -year -old activist also spoke out against the alleged police violence during demonstrations that broke out following the arrest of Imamoglus. Marc Cools, president of a delegation from the congress of local and regional authorities of the Council of Europes, said that there was no legal justification for the prosecution or detention of Hocaogullaris. To silence the ENES silenced young people and that young people silenced democracy itself, said Cools after visiting Hocaogullari in prison on Friday and meeting a day earlier with the Vice Minister of Justice and other officials of Ankara. Hocaogullari was placed in police custody at Ankaras Esenboga airport in August and later accused of publicly disseminating misleading information and encouraging hatred and enmity among the public. The first hearing of his trial is scheduled for September 8. We hope that justice will prevail, that all the accusations will be abandoned, that it will be immediately released, said Cools. ̇MamoğluA popular opposition figure considered as the main rival of Erdogan in the presidential elections, was arrested in March for allegations of corruption, which he firmly denies. He was officially appointed presidential candidate for the main party of the Republican Peoples, or CHP, following his imprisonment. Several Other chp mayors And municipal employees were also arrested as part of alleged corruption surveys. The CHP denies the accusations. Critics consider arrests as a Politically motivated recurrence On the CHP, which made significant gains in the local elections last year. The government denies the accusation, claiming that the judiciary operates independently and that investigations target serious allegations of corruption. The opposition parties and human rights organizations accused Erdogan of having undermined democracy and slowing down freedom of expression during its more than two decades of power. The Associated Press

