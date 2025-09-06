Will always be friends with PM Modi, I don't like: Trump on resetting links with India in the middle of the tariff war





The President of the United States, Donald Trump on Friday, September 5, described Indian-American ties as a very special relationship, ensuring that he would still be a friend with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with some of the recent PM actions, referring to differences despite the overall heat.

His softer tone for Prime Minister Modi and his special relationship with India came a few days after imposing prices of 50%, citing New Delhi's trade relations with Russia. The United States had previously imposed 25% of Indian import rights, which later increased them to 50% for India links with Russia.

Watch the video here: When Trump was asked if it was ready to reset links with India, because the links between the two countries continue to relax under the worst phase in more than two decades, I will always say. I will always be friends with (PM) Modi. He is a great Prime Minister. I will always be a friend, but I don't like what he is doing at this special moment.

But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times, said Trump.

Trump very disappointed Trump also said it was very disappointed that India buys Russia as much oil.

I was very disappointed that India buys as much oil from Russia, and I told them that. We put a very large price on India, 50% price, a very high price. I get along very well with [PM Narendra] Modi, it is great. He was here a few months ago, Trump said in response to a question on his article on social networks that the United States has lost India and Russia against China.

In the social post of truth, Trump said that we look like Weve lost India and Russia to the deepest and darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!

Trump also published an old photo of Prime Minister Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese chief Xi Jinping.

Trump's position on social networks occurred a few days after Bonhomie among Modi, Xi and Putin at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

Meanwhile, Trump's main advisor for trade and manufacturing administrations Peter Navarro said in an article on X that the highest India rates cost us jobs. India buys Russian oil only for the benefit / income to feed the Russian war machine. The Ukrainians / Russians die. American taxpayers spend more. India cannot manage the truth / spins, said Navarro.

The director of the national economic council, Kevin Hassett, said that Trump and his sales team are disappointed that India continues to finance the Ukraine war in Russia.

I think that the sales team and the president are disappointed that India continues to finance the Ukraine war in Russia, and I hope that it is a diplomatic problem that will soon have a positive development, Hassett told journalists at the White House on Friday.

