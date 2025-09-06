



There is no mystery on whom is responsible for the surprising decision of Sherwin-Williams to suspend his match 401K employee from October 1, according to the crew of the Podcast TODAY in Ohio:

President Donald Trump and a weak congress.

The announcement of Cleveland -based painting giants sent shock waves in the world of local affairs and provided the Podcast hosts with the primordial evidence of their argument that current economic policies of administrations are damage to American workers.

Workers should not be angry with the company. They should concentrate their anger on Donald Trump, Bernie Moreno and everyone in the congress who does this in America, said Chris Quinn in the Friday episode. He said Trump's economic strategies have proven to be disastrous in the past and are heading in this direction now. You do not make prices, it paralyzes jobs.

The CEO of Sherwin-Williams, Heidi Petz, awarded the decision to several economic factors: high mortgage rates of housing demand, the slowdown in DIY expenses and prices increasing the costs of raw materials from China. This trifecta is all the results of Trump's policies – created what Leila Atassi described as a perfect storm of fewer customers and higher costs.

While the company previously suspended 401K of matches during the 2009 financial crisis and the COVVI-19 pandemic, the hosts positioned this last decision as the canary of the coal mine for broader economic problems. They argued that the suspension requires necessary the necessary belt by a responsible company facing the deterioration of economic conditions.

The discussion underlined the disconnection between political rhetoric and economic reality concerning prices. Trump sold this pricing strategy to his supporters as a means of bringing the manufacturing and punishing foreign competitors, said Atassi. But in reality, it does exactly the opposite of that. These are American joke manufacturers that depend on the world supply chains, said Atassi. And Sherwin Williams is a perfect case study here.

What makes this situation particularly alarming, according to the Podcast hosts, is that Sherwin-Williams is not a company in difficulty but rather a faithful of the Clevelands business community. Atassi highlighted the point:

Sherwin Williams is an employer from Blue Chip Cleveland with regular profits and this world footprint. And if they feel this pain so seriously that they reduce retirement services and employees, imagine what it means for small manufacturers and family suppliers who do not have a cushion like Sherwin Williams. This is only the beginning.

The hosts have established links with other economic warning panels, including layoffs in an aluminum manufacturing company mentioned in a recent editorial. The owner would have said that his employees supported by Trump were those who were injured due to a candidate for whom they voted, a model that the podcast hosts suggest across the country.

Quinn rejected the affirmations of certain media according to which current economic difficulties are the medicine necessary for an economy which had spoken badly, calling such stories a total nonsense. He noted that former President Joe Biden has given Trump a rumming economy, that Trump is paralyzing regularly.

