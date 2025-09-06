



What does commitment mean? In his manifesto in 2024, The work said: The workforce will support the transition to electric vehicles to restore the 2030 elimination date for new cars with internal combustion engines. A car with an internal combustion engine (ICE) is powered by burning petrol or diesel in a food. Hybrid cars are also powered by a battery. And of course, not all vehicles are cars. There are also vans, trucks, coaches, motorcycles and other types. In January, the The government said His elimination commitment meant that no new petrol or diesel cars will be sold after 2030. In April, he said this promiseSaying that new cars will have to be hybrid in another handle without emission, and that manufacturers of small volumes would be exempt from this requirement. The government too promised that All new cars and vans will have to be 100% zero emission by 2035. Used vehicles are not affected. As things arise, a slower version of this plan is already dedicated to law Under what is called the mandate of the zero emission vehicle (ZEV). These regulations define liaison quotas legally for the proportion of cars manufactured Be zero emission from the exhaust pipe, requiring 80% per year by 2030 and 100% by 2035. This period, which was introduced by the government of Rishi Sunakloosened the 2030 target advanced by Boris Johnsonwho himself had tightened the 2040 target defined by Theresa May.

What progress has been made? We currently assess this commitment as waiting. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport (DFT) told us in July 2025 that the legislation aimed at setting binding objectives for the proportion of zero-for sale vehicles will be set out in due course. As indicated above, the government has introduced an important exemption. According to a consultation In January 2025, the government made a series of changes to the ZEV mandate in April 2025. They included exempt Microvolume and small manufacturers, such as Aston Martin and McLaren, of the 2030 deadline. These are defined as manufacturers which record less than 1,000 and 2,500 new cars A year respectively. The DFT told us that the changes have found a practical balance by reducing emissions, giving clarity to industry and increasing our economy. This exemption means that all new cars are not covered by the rise in 2030, because Some green groups have underlinedAnd there was no mention of such an exemption in the commitment of the manifesto. However, given that the exemption was not the main objective of the concern we have seen in campaign groups, and the volume of exempt cars will be relatively low, we have decided not to assess this commitment as not preserved on this basis. A spokesperson for the DFT told us that he was measuring progress in relation to this engagement with the registration data of vehicles published by the driver and vehicle license agency (Dvla). According to to the most recent DVLA data19.1% of all new car registrations were not issued in 2024. In July 2025, the government announcement A grant regime of 650 million electric cars, which will grant discounts up to 3,750 at the point of sale for new electric cars eligible for price or less than 37,000 or less than 37,000.

