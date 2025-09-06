Trump threatens the EU trade investigation after Google, Apple fines





President Donald Trump at a dinner with technology chiefs in the dining room in the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Will Oliver | Bloomberg | Getty images

On Friday, President Donald Trump threatened to launch a commercial investigation to “cancel” what he said to be discriminatory fines taken by Europe against American technological companies such as Google and Apple.

“We cannot let this happen to the shiny and unprecedented American ingenuity and, if this is the case, I will be forced to start a 301 section to cancel unjust sanctions charged to these American taxpayers companies,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

He issued the hours of threat after Google took a penalty of almost $ 3.5 billion in the European Union in a case of major antitrust centered on the advertising technology of the research giant.

The position also came the day after the organization of a dinner at the White House with a herd of high -level executives, who praised the president.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai thanked Trump after a US judge made a favorable decision in the historic antitrust against Alphabet. Pichai said he appreciated the “constructive dialogue” of the administration.

The president complained in his article on social networks that Europe “actually took money which would otherwise go to American investments and jobs”.

“This is in addition to the many other fines and taxes that have been issued against Google and other American technological companies, in particular,” wrote Trump. “Very unfair, and the American taxpayer will not defend him!”

In a follow-up article on Friday afternoon, Trump said that Google had already paid $ 13 billion in “false complaints and charges”.

We did not know where this figure came from, although the company recently faced a series of high regulatory fines.

He also called the EU to press billions of Apple dollars in taxes and fines for alleged anti -competitive practices.

The post said that Apple had been sentenced to a fine of $ 17 billion, but this figure seems to include a court decision in 2024 in Ireland ordering the company to pay more than $ 14 billion in taxes.

Apple “should recover his money!” Trump wrote.

