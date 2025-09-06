Sad news, economist Arif Budimantanta and former Jokowi Stafsus is dead: Okezone Economy

Jakarta – Arif Bumimera died on Saturday (9/9/2025) early in the morning. Arif Budimanta is an economist and also the special staff of a former president for the economy of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

The news of the Dead Arif Bumimera was justified by the president of the PDI -P DPP Ganjar Pranowo. He is known, Arif Budimanta is also a former member of the Indonesian Parliament of the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle.

“With large condolences, we pointed out that our father, Mr. Arif Budimantanta, had died in Rahmatullah today, on September 6, 2025, at 00.06 WIB in Jakarta”, Ganjar's message when confirmed on Saturday (9/9/2025).

In the message, the body of Arif will be buried in a funeral lounge located in Rawamangun Muka Golf n ° 3, Rawamangun, East Jakarta.

ARIF BUDIMANTA is an Indonesian politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle. He was born in Medan, North Sumatra, March 15, 1968.

ARIF had become a member of the Indonesian Parliament for the 2009-2014 period of the Indonesian Democratic Party. In fact, he was also vice -president of the PDI -P faction in the MPR.

ARIF was president of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI -P DPP from 2005 to 2010, was president of the Kahmi economy department from 2013 to 2016.

ARIF has also been special staff of the president in the Economy of the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to become the vice-president of the Economic Committee and the National Industry (Kein).

