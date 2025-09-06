Video: egg thrown on Imran Khan's sister at the press conference outside Pakistan prison | Asia





Aleema Khanum informed the media after a hearing for the Toshakhana affair when she was attacked with Egg.

In a horrible incident, the sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made her throw an egg outside as she was addressing the media outside of Adiala prison in Rawalpindi on Friday. Two women were arrested by police for the incident.

The video sequence shows the egg hitting Khanun's chin and then falling on his clothes. A woman is heard shouting: “Who devil is it?” And “Kisne Kiya Yeh (who did that).” Khanum, although shocked, reacts calmly – “Koi Baat Nahi, Jaane Do”.

The video is widely shared on social networks.

According to information, the two who attacked Khanum were supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI). They would have thrown the egg after jumping a question that asked him by journalists.

PTI supporters condemned the law. “… such behavior is not only contrary to ethics but also unhappy, because it transforms political disagreements into insults and attacks. The differences of opinion are one thing, but civility and respect should never be abandoned.” Said another, “this shameful act is by Asim Munnir and the Midi League;

Another user commented, this shameful act is from Asim Munnir and the Midi League; These people are extremely afraid of Khan and his family. “”

Imran Khan is accused of having illegally purchased and sold gifts of more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($ 500,000) during his mandate as Pakistani Prime Minister. These gifts were kept inside Toshakhana, or to the Treasury, a department belonging to the government.

Toshakhana stores present the Prime Ministers, the Presidents, the Ministers, the members of the Parliament and the representatives of the Government. Khan was sentenced to three years in prison in August 2023 in the case.

