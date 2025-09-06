“Eegean Waters” on the agenda of the meeting of Mitsotakis-Erdogan, the Greek side excludes any discussion on the question of Cyprus

















































Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis should hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York. Regarding the questions that can be discussed between the two leaders, the Greek part has clearly indicated that one of the questions that divides the two countries, that of Cyprus, will not be addressed. According to Giorgos geapetritis, Greece supports a solution to a state, and these plans are not discussed between the other two states. I want to be completely frank about Cyprus, which is our absolute priority in terms of foreign policy and diplomacy. We are fully aligned with the Cypriot government in promoting the idea of ​​a united Cyprus based on the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. We openly support the solution of a single state based on a bi-communal federation. However, the plans of a two -state solution are not discussed.he said. Part of the agenda of talks between the two leaders will also be Aegean waters, a problem that has dominated Greek relations in recent months. Meanwhile, in an interview for CnnThe Greek Prime Minister noted that it will be the second meeting since the two leaders were reconfirmed in power. We have long -standing disputes, but we will try to resolve them in accordance with international law and in particular the international sea law, the only available way. As the Prime Minister said, he expects the two countries to cooperate on issues of climate change, a common challenge with which Greece and Turkey face. Among other things, Mitsotakis said the differences between the two countries are excellent. “We have a fundamental difference with Turkey, the delimitation of maritime areas in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. It is not easy to resolve, but that does not mean that we cannot cooperate in other areas or that we have a degree of Turkish aggression that pushes the two countries on the verge of armed conflict,” He said. The Greek Prime Minister stressed that even if he does not agree on specific questions with Erdogan, he can leave an open door. “Even if we agree to disagree on specific issues related to territorial sovereignty, we can leave the door open and this is what I will look for when I meet Erdogan.”Mitsotakis told CNN. Panorama.al

